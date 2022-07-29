Baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off at Calgary Zoo

In a heartwarming moment, a female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo.

The footage, shared online by ViralHog on Thursday, shows the mother grabbing her baby’s arms and lifting them in the air before rocking him and kissing the new gorilla’s forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.

‘Oh my God!’ a person can be heard in the video. “Did she just kiss it?” Another woman then says to the gorillas, “Thanks for showing me!”

The Instagram video garnered more than 16,000 likes and 233 comments on Friday.

‘Omg I love this so much! Thanks for brightening up my day❤️,” commented one Instagram user.

“Mommy loves her little baby!❤️❤️❤️How sweet and heartwarming to see,” another person shared.

“Reminds me of nurses in the hospital with newborns…” another person joked.

However, some people called for the animals to be released, while others seemed annoyed by the comments made by the women in the video.

“It’s surprising that these women are shocked that a mother of any kind except humans takes care of their babies and they live,” wrote one Instagram user. “Of course it is,” she added.

‘Sad… these animals should be free!!!’ another commented, while another wrote, “They don’t belong there.”

Calgary’s Zoo is home to six adult gorillas; another welcomed a newborn in April.

The birth of the zoo’s newest gorilla is especially joyous, as gorillas are a critically endangered species.

According to Calgary Zoo, the wild gorilla population has declined by 80 percent in the past 30 years. That, the zoo says, is due to poaching and habitat destruction, mostly by the mineral coltan, which is needed for cell phone production.

In March, another heartwarming gorilla video was captured in Dallas, Texas, when a zookeeper on maternity leave introduced her daughter to one of the gorillas she was caring for.

Mary Kate Findley brought her two-month-old daughter, Olivia, to the gorilla complex to show her off to 20-year-old Juba. The images, shared on TikTok, have been viewed more than 30 million times.