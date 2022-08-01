Baby formula shortage will last into the fall, experts predict

The baby food shortage will last well into the fall, supply chain experts predict, as the crisis has worsened and President Joe Biden’s administration struggles to say how it could prevent another from happening.

All formula brands report a 30 percent out-of-stock rate — 20 percent above the pre-crisis rate — and parents are criticizing the administration for forgetting their hungry kids.

The White House points out that Biden has signed a bill eliminating tariffs on safe imported baby food and has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up U.S. production. The administration has also highlighted the work it has done to increase flexibility within the WIC program, which is one of the largest users of baby food.

But that was not enough to mitigate the crisis.

And it will remain that way for a few more months. Experts tell DailyMail.com that the shortages will disappear in the fall.

“By late summer, early fall,” Hitendra Chaturvedi, a professor and supply chain expert at Arizona State University, told DailyMail.com about how long the shortages will last.

“This problem has been rampant for a while. And it took us a while to uncover it,” he noted.

When it finally subsides, parents will see plenty of options – but it will just take time.

“You’re getting more baby food than you know what to do with it — actually six weeks, six to eight weeks,” Ram Ganeshan, a professor and supply chain expert at William & Mary, told DailyMail.com.

But parents are no longer patient. A Louisiana mother claimed that it seems that those in power have “just forgotten” about the ongoing crisis.

And lawmakers are pushing for answers to prevent a shortage from happening again.

Lawmakers in both parties have criticized the Food and Drug Administration for what they call a slow response to the crisis and have called for a plan on how to prevent another.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf has promised to review what he called “systematic issues” at the federal agency he heads. These issues contributed to the administration’s slow response to the empty supermarket shelves.

“Do you have a plan to do that?” Democratic Senator Patty Murray, the chair of the Senate health committee, asked him at a hearing in May. “And when can we see it?”

“I keep pushing to see that plan,” she told him. “I asked for this plan weeks ago and I won’t stop pushing until I see it. This is life or death, and Dr. Califf, it just shouldn’t have lasted this long.’

Califf has pointed out that there are serious staff shortages at the FDA, which is exacerbating the problem.

And he has asked lawmakers to give his agency additional legal power to demand notification of when there could be a shortage.

“No law requires manufacturers of these products to notify the FDA if they become aware of a circumstance that could lead to a shortage of these products. Without this information, the Agency may have little or no understanding of when a major shortfall may occur, preventing us from taking possible action until a crisis occurs,” he said at a Senate hearing in July.

The nation reported 30 percent sold-out baby food Friday, based on data collected by IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm, for the week ending July 24. The week before, ending July 17, the -of-stock rate was 32 percent.

“It’s very unfortunate that the shortage is still there and we haven’t seen much improvement,” said Dr. Morvarid Rahmani, a supply chain expert at Georgia Tech, told DailyMail.com.

She and other experts outlined several steps the government could take to alleviate the crisis, including greater access to the global market, more domestic production and more options — more competition — between the domestic products for sale.

Almost 98% of baby food is produced domestically. Four companies account for about 90% of the market: Abbott, Reckitt, Nestle and Perrigo.

Rahmani also pointed out that “the main challenge is that they just don’t see baby food as an essential and crucial product.”

“There’s not really a substitute for baby food — there’s nothing else for them and certain populations are more affected than others,” she noted.

Republican Representative Mike Turner has introduced a bill that would end the federal requirement that each state contract one manufacturer for its WIC program.

WIC programs are the largest buyers of baby food in the country and, for example, if a state has a contract with Abbott, parents on WIC should buy that company’s formula.

“It’s a federally created problem. I don’t think we are, it’s not just that this was caused by federal neglect. This actually came about due to the intervention of the federal government. And that’s why I think we have even greater responsibilities,” Turner told DailyMail.com.

The supply chain experts say his bill would help low-income parents have more options in the face of a new shortage.

“The federal government has effectively created regional monopolies in baby food that have created barriers to entry for other food providers,” he said.

“The Biden administration could do this through regulation. They are not making any progress in doing this and so Congress must take the lead on this,” he added.

Baby food shortages will last well into fall, supply chain experts predict

President Joe Biden’s administration struggles to say how it will prevent another from happening

One solution was the announcement of Operation Fly Formula, a plan to import formulas from abroad until US manufacturers could meet the need.

But the last announced flight was on July 18.

By July 24, the government said, Operation Fly Formula will have shipped more than 61 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S.

However, the administration has not imported enough formula to cover a week’s worth of use, as U.S. consumers usually purchase enough powdered formula to make about 65 million 8-ounce bottles per week.

“It’s simply not enough to fill the gap. I mean, I think the optics are good, but it’s not fast enough to fill that 20% gap,” said Professor Ganeshan.

The formula shortage was fueled in February when Abbott Laboratories closed its Sturgis, Michigan plant and launched a recall as food safety regulators investigated a potentially deadly contamination.

The plant was responsible for the production of about one-fifth of America’s formulas and is a major supplier of specialty formulas that babies with special needs rely on for survival.

It resumed operations in early June, but stopped less than two weeks later after severe storms flooded part of the facility.

It relaunched on July 1 and focuses on the production of the special formula Elecare, which is made for babies with digestive problems.