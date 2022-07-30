Baby-faced hacker allegedly created spyware program used by perverts to spy on women

An alleged baby-faced hacker is accused of creating spyware software as a teenager that allowed perverts to hijack webcams and spy on women having sex.

Jacob Wayne John Keen was only 15 years old when he reportedly created the invasive program Imminent Monitor from his family home in Zillmere, Brisbane.

He is now 24 years old, has been charged with six offenses and is due to appear in court in Brisbane on Friday.

Keen is said to have created the software as a teenager, but sold it as an adult between 2013 and 2019.

Jacob Wayne John Keen (pictured) was just 15 years old when he reportedly created the Imminent Monitor invasive program from his childhood home in Brisbane’s Zillmere

Keen is said to have created the software as a teenager, but sold it as an adult between 2013 and 2019, while living in his mother’s suburb in Brisbane (pictured)

He is said to have sold the program for $35 on computer hacker forums to 14,500 customers in 128 countries.

About 201 customers were reportedly from Australia, 14 of whom had been AVOs charged against them and one was a convicted pedophile, courier post reported.

The alleged targets were tricked into installing the program on their computers after clicking on emails or text messages.

The spyware would then have given users access to webcams and microphones on the infected computers, giving them access to banking information, addresses and passwords.

The program reportedly had a keystroke logger, which meant that everything typed on the computer was also recorded.

Keen allegedly sold the program for $35 on computer hacker forums to 14,500 customers in 128 countries

His alleged clients allegedly used the programs to steal their targets’ personal information or hack into computers to spy on women having sex.

One of the alleged clients was British man Scott Cowley, who was jailed for two years after spying on three women for over two years.

Keen is said to have made up to $490,000 and used most of the money to pay for takeout food delivered to his home.

Australian Federal Police launched an investigation into Keen after receiving a tip from the FBI and global cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks in 2017.

Police then raided his home in 2019 and seized a custom-built computer that allegedly contained the same code found in the spyware program.

His mother Justine Monica Keen, 43, has also been charged with handling dirty money and is facing 10 years behind bars

One alleged client was British man Scott Cowley, who was sentenced to two years in prison after spying on three women for over two years.

Keen was charged with several offences, including dealing with black money, and could face up to 20 years in prison.

His mother Justine Monica Keen, 43, has also been charged with handling dirty money and is facing 10 years behind bars.

Keen now lives in Melbourne with his mother and works as a software engineer at the American sports betting website FanDuel.

The couple’s lawyer, Adam Moschella, told the magistrate his clients could not travel to Queensland for their listing in court because they both had Covid-19.

AFP cybercrime unit commander Chris Goldsmid said thousands of records have been examined by police out of court.

“This kind of malware is so nefarious because it can give an attacker virtual access to a victim’s bedroom or home without their knowledge,” he said.