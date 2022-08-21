Baby drowns on Saint Huberts Island on NSW Central Coast
Tragedy as baby dies after being pulled unconscious from a river on an exclusive island estate
- A one-year-old baby was pulled unconscious from a river on Saint Huberts Island
- Emergency services were called to a home on the Central Coast around 4 p.m
- Paramedics treated baby at the scene, but he died after cardiac arrest
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A one-year-old baby has died after being pulled unconscious from a river.
Emergency services arrived at a home on Saint Huberts Island, NSW’s Central Coast, around 4 p.m. Saturday and treated the baby at the scene.
However, the child died tragically after going into cardiac arrest.
A one-year-old baby died after a cardiac arrest by drowning on Saint Huberts Island (above)
Saint Huberts Island is about 90 km north of Sydney and has a small population of about 1,000 people.
A spokesman for the NSW Police Department confirmed the baby’s death.
“Agents from the Brisbane Water Police District have established a crime scene and launched an investigation,” the spokesperson said.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.