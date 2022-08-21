Baby drowns on Saint Huberts Island on NSW Central Coast 

<!–

A one-year-old baby has died after being pulled unconscious from a river.

Emergency services arrived at a home on Saint Huberts Island, NSW’s Central Coast, around 4 p.m. Saturday and treated the baby at the scene.

However, the child died tragically after going into cardiac arrest.

A one-year-old baby died after a cardiac arrest by drowning on Saint Huberts Island (above)

Saint Huberts Island is about 90 km north of Sydney and has a small population of about 1,000 people.

A spokesman for the NSW Police Department confirmed the baby’s death.

“Agents from the Brisbane Water Police District have established a crime scene and launched an investigation,” the spokesperson said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.