Baby Dragon Bar Newtown: Inside the mysterious new ‘lost island’ bar with non-alcoholic cocktails

A stunning new bar amazes customers with its mysterious decor, world-class cocktails and ‘lost island’ themed bar menu.

Much to the delight of Sydney’s foodies, Baby Dragon Bar has launched where the popular Saga Bar used to be in the western suburb of Newtown.

Described as a ‘sweet lost island sanctuary’, the spectacular bar is hidden behind a large door on Enmore Road and has a long drinks list and dazzling decor, including a huge ‘sacred’ Sakura cherry blossom tree above the bar.

The sensual and moody space is dimly lit and oozes holiday vibes, with 15 waterfalls, wooden details, vines, murals, small lit palm trees and flowers at every turn.

The bar is open every night except Mondays and offers a range of mouthwatering treats, including beef and veggie dumplings, spring rolls, chicken wings, cheese boards, island-spiced mixed nuts and sweet potato fries.

The cocktail menu is where the bar really comes alive, but with its star drink the Dragon Flower ($21) which is made with Wheatley Vodka, Cassis & Chambord with Raspberry, Lemon and Prosecco.

The La Perla Negra is made with Grenall’s Gin, shaken with rose, blackberry, Aquafaba, lemongrass, kaffir lime and activated charcoal and garnished with wild flower

Other highlights include the Island Spritz ($20) made with White Rum & Maraschino Liqueur, Lime, Pink Grapefruit and Prosecco and the Lost Island Iced Tea ($25) which is made with Wheatley Vodka, Gin, White Rum, Triple Sec, Absinthe and Red Bull.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Smashed Jaffa ($20) is made with a dark chocolate liqueur, Triple Sec, orange, and cream and the King Colada ($22) offers a tasty blend of white rum, coconut rum, coconut, pineapple, and cream.

The bar also offers an impressive mix of non-alcoholic cocktails ($10-$12), including the Island Zen (made with cloudy apple, elderflower, ginger, and mint) and the Piece of the Island’s Heart (made with pineapple, lime juice, and cream) .

For more information about The Baby Dragon Bar, visit their Instagram or website here.