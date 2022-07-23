Baby dies in hot car in French car park after father ‘forgets to drop 14-month-old off at nursery’

A baby was found dead after being left in suffocating temperatures in a hot car by his father, who reportedly forgot to drop the child off at daycare before going to work.

An investigation has been launched after the child was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot at the airline company Safran in Bordes, southwestern France.

The 14-month-old boy was reportedly left in his father’s sweltering car parked at his workplace after he ‘forgot’ to leave the child at the nursery.

“The first investigations indicate that the young child died of suffocation and dehydration,” prosecutor Cecile Gensac announced on Friday.

Record temperatures and wildfires tore through southern parts of France this week, but at the time of the baby’s death, the mercury had risen around 22C (71.6F).

The child’s mother initially raised the alarm after realizing that her 14-month-old child was not going to daycare late Wednesday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the child around 5 p.m.

“No one has heard the slightest noise,” said prosecutor, Mr Gensac.

An autopsy has yet to determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

The baby’s parents, neither of whom have a criminal record, were sent to Pau hospital after a ‘shock’, it was reported.

Psychological support units have been set up for the staff at the daycare center, where about 80 children are cared for.

Gironde, an area that surrounds Bordeaux in southwestern France, saw wildfires sweep through tinder-dry grass and pine forest for just over a week — an area twice the size of Paris on fire.

Flames rise in forest fire near Louchats in Gironde, southwestern France, where more than 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to advancing flames

In northern Spain, parts of northern France and much of England, ‘very extreme danger’ fire warnings are now in place – with ‘extreme danger’ warnings rife as a heat wave turns the continent into a tinderbox

More than 30,000 people were evacuated and dozens of animals at a local zoo have died from heat and stress.

Nearly 2,000 firefighters, accompanied by water bombers and helicopters, battled to bring the blazes under control as temperatures reached 42.4°C (108.5 F) on Monday.

It comes after a deadly and record-breaking heat wave swept Europe, bringing widespread temperatures above 40C (104F) — turning the continent into a tinderbox.

Dozens of fires have raged in Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal and Slovenia – with four times as many as the average so far this year.