Baby found in Coles shopping bag in Melbourne backyard investigated by Coroner

A coroner is investigating how a newborn baby was found dead in a Coles shopping bag in Melbourne’s south-east.

The baby’s body was found in the back garden of a home in Clyde North last May, Melbourne Coroners Court heard on Thursday.

Police have not laid charges over the incident, and the infant’s mother, who lived next door, has denied being pregnant or giving birth to the child.

Forensic examinations showed the infant was between 37 and 38 weeks’ gestation at the time of death, the court heard.

Coroner Katherine Lorenz said the evidence before her showed the child may have been born alive.

The mother took laxatives and other over-the-counter medications after she began experiencing abdominal pain in the days leading up to May 28, 2021, said a counselor assisting the coroner.

She spoke to a GP the next day over the phone but denied she was pregnant.

She told police she began experiencing increased abdominal pressure on May 30 and went to the bathroom, where she gave blood.

Her partner gave her a Coles plastic bag in which she claimed she had put dirty clothes and slippers and then had a shower. She said she washed some of the clothes in the shower and left the slippers in the bag.

She reported feeling weak and lay down after her shower before cleaning the toilet area and disposing of the Coles bag in a bin. She could not remember how she disposed of the bag or which bin she put it in.

The woman’s housemate came home and urged her to go to the hospital. On arrival at the emergency room, she was found to be fully dilated and appeared to have given birth to a baby.

Medical staff said she was surprised and denied any knowledge of pregnancy symptoms or having given birth to a baby. Police searched her property in Clyde North later that evening but no baby was found.

Her neighbors found a Coles shopping bag in their backyard with a dead baby inside around 10am. 11.30 on 31 May.

An investigation into the case is scheduled to begin on June 5, 2023.