Baby boy and his two year-old sister are BOTH mauled to death by dogs at their Tennessee home

Police are still investigating the incident, but confirmed the dogs belonged to the family

It is unclear what prompted the dogs to attack the children at this time

Their mother, who was not identified, was transported to Regional One Health in ‘critical condition’

Two children, five months and two, were mauled to death by their Pitbulls inside a Sylvan Road home in Millington, Tennessee – near Memphis

A little boy and his two-year-old sister have both been mauled by pit bulls in their home in Tennessee – and the attack also left their mother badly injured.

The five-month-old boy and his little sister were pronounced dead at the scene after being attacked by the dogs in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

Their mother was also injured in the attack and was transported to Regional One Health in ‘critical condition’ on Wednesday, police said. None of the victims of the attack have been identified.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to DailyMail.com on Thursday that the pit bulls belonged to the family and are currently in the possession of Animal Control.

A five-month-old and a two-year-old were mauled by their Pitbulls on Wednesday at their home near Memphis, Tennessee. It is unclear what prompted the dogs to attack them

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also badly injured

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment further.

Pitbulls are known to have one of the strongest bites along with mastiffs and rottweilers, according to Canine Journal.

The breed is also on the list of dogs that bite the post, according to the Journal, along with Chihuahuas, German Shepherds and Cocker Spaniels.