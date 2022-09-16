Babies exposed to some pesticides while in womb are more likely to develop rare eye cancer

Fetuses exposed to pesticides commonly used on citrus and apple trees are up to 87 percent more likely to develop a rare type of eye cancer, a study suggests.

Scientists from the University of California, Los Angeles, compared use levels of nearly five dozen farm chemicals near the homes of 335 children under five who developed retinoblastomas with healthy children from the same state.

They found four chemicals in which exposed children were more likely to develop cancer, which can permanently alter children’s vision, leading to problems with reading and writing or to blindness.

One of them – acephate – has already been banned in Europe. The others were bromacil – which should not be used near houses -, pymetrozine and kresoxim-methyl.

Scientists behind the study warned that pesticides are particularly dangerous for children because their organs are still forming, increasing the risk that they could disrupt DNA or inflame cells that cause the cancer.

They called on farmers to be more aware of the chemicals they spray on their fields, and urged the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) to tighten regulations on pesticide use.

Retinoblastomas — a type of eye cancer — can affect one or both eyes and start when cells start to grow out of control due to a genetic mutation, says the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Most likely in children under the age of three, the symptoms will be a white or pink pupil, a lazy eye, or early signs of vision problems.

Sufferers are offered radiation therapy or laser therapy to kill cancer cells, as well as chemotherapy in certain cases.

But this can leave young people with lifelong vision problems and blindness and increase their risk of a second cancer later in life.

WHAT IS retinoblastoma? Retinoblastoma is a rare form of eye cancer that can affect young children, usually under 5 years of age. Symptoms include an unusual white reflection in the pupil, strabismus, a red or inflamed eye, and poor vision. Retinoblastoma occurs when retinal eye cells — which are believed to grow very quickly and then stop growing during a baby’s early development — continue to grow and form cancer. Depending on the size of the tumor. If it is small, laser and freezing treatments are performed that aim to destroy the tumor. If it is larger, young people may undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Some children may lose sight or have their eye removed. Between 40 and 50 cases of retinoblastoma are diagnosed each year in the UK. The figure equates to one in 15,000 to 20,000 newborns. About four in ten cases are diagnosed in the first year of life and the incidence falls to a very low percentage after the age of five. About two-thirds of retinoblastomas are diagnosed in only one eye. More than nine in ten cases are detected early and cured before the cancer spreads beyond the eyeball. Source: NHS, Children with cancer UK

In their study – published last month in the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health – scientists searched the cancer registry in California.

They extracted all cases of retinoblastoma in children under the age of 5 from 1998, about ten years after the registry began, to 2013.

They then collected the addresses of these cases and those of 120,000 healthy children born in the state during the same time period. The latter were collected randomly.

The scientists then collected Pesticide Use Reports on which pesticides were used around the children’s homes in the months before their birth.

California has required all agricultural pesticide use to be centrally reported since 1990.

The results showed that children with the cancers were more likely to have been exposed to four specific pesticides compared to healthy young people.

Those exposed to bromacil — usually used on citrus plants and to remove weeds — were 87 percent more likely to develop unilateral retinoblastoma, or the cancer just in the eye.

Acephate — also used on citrus trees — increased the risk of this type by 70 percent.

But children exposed to kresoxim-methyl — used on apples to fight a fungus — were 60 percent more likely to develop all types of retinoblastomas, while those who had contact with pymetrozine — which kills aphids and whiteflies on field crops — 45 percent more likely.

The scientists did not look at which concentrations of the pesticides had a higher association with cancer.

No association was suggested for the other 54 pesticide chemicals included in the study.

Lead author Dr. Shiraya Thompson, an epidemiologist, urged farmers to be more aware of the potential health risks of pesticides they use.

She also urged the EPA to consider limiting the use of harmful chemicals to reduce cancer risk.

“You may have very little control over what goes on in the cornfields near you,” she said.

“And you may not even know what farmers near you are laying down.”

This study was observational, meaning it couldn’t determine whether the chemicals had caused the cancer. It was due to another factor.

But scientists have been warning for years that exposure to pesticides increases the risk of cancer in humans.

Scientists aren’t yet clear on the cause of retinoblastomas, but the ACS says exposure to chemicals and radiation may increase the risk. Having mothers who eat too few fruits and vegetables can increase the risk of cancer.

Pregnant mothers may have been exposed to the chemicals, either through runoff from the farms or through work.

Statistics show that about six to ten percent of rural residents in the state work in the agricultural sector.