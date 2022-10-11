Babies born in lockdown were less likely to have said their first word by the time they turned one

Lockdowns and mask mandates have hindered infant development, a study suggests.

Young people born during the pandemic were less likely to say their first words on their first birthday compared to babies born before Covid.

They were also less likely to wave “goodbye” or point at objects, researchers in Ireland found.

The team says face masks limit children’s ability to read facial expressions or see people’s mouths move — a critical part of learning to speak.

A ban on visiting grandparents and relatives was also criticized for depriving them of essential time for socializing.

It’s just the latest evidence to highlight the devastating toll of pandemic restrictions on the health of American youth.

The chart above shows the likelihood of certain behaviors in pandemic babies compared to non-pandemic babies on their first birthday. Pincer refers to using the thumb and index finger together. Pandemic babies crawled more often, but less likely to talk, point or wave goodbye

More than 3.6 million babies were born in America in the first year of the Covid pandemic alone.

Evidence has already emerged to suggest that they suffered from a weakened immune system as a result of the isolation, which puts them at greater risk for nasty colds.

And today’s study is the latest to add to a growing body of evidence that the measures are causing development delays for the youngest in society.

Record number of toddlers admitted with colds ‘due to lockdowns’ More children and young people are being hospitalized with colds and respiratory problems than ever after the Covid pandemic, official data suggests. Experts have repeatedly warned of lockdowns and measures used to contain Covid-like face masks also suppressed the spread of germs crucial to building strong immune systems in children. A retrospective report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today showed that cold virus levels reached their all-time high among young people under the age of 18 in August 2021. The CDC samples random children’s hospitals in the US and makes national estimates to measure the prevalence of viruses. There were nearly 700 children hospitalized with a respiratory virus in the seven wards surveyed last August, just over half of whom tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – which is normally benign . This was the highest level ever recorded in the summer, following a year and a half of cruel pandemic restrictions that forced many to stay indoors.

In the paper, led by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, researchers looked at 309 babies born between March and May 2020.

Ireland was in lockdown for five months that year, spending many others under strict restrictions.

Parents were surveyed about 10 developmental milestones after their child turned one year old.

These include: saying one word, pointing fingers, waving goodbye, being able to stand, stepping sideways, crawling and stacking stones.

The results were compared with 2,000 babies born between 2008 and 2011.

Babies in lockdown were 14 percent less likely to say one word, the results showed.

They were also 9 percent less likely to point and 6 percent less likely to say goodbye.

However, on the other hand, they were also significantly more likely to crawl — by seven percent.

In the press release, the College wrote: “Lockdown measures may have disrupted the repertoire of spoken language and the sight of unmasked faces speaking to [infants].

“It may also have limited the ability to encounter new items of interest, which could lead to a clue, and the frequency of socializing to enable them to learn to say goodbye.”

‘[But] they were still more likely to crawl… perhaps because they spent more time at home on the floor than out in cars and prams.”

The study was based on parental memory more than a month after the child’s first birthday in some cases, which may influence the results.

It was also observational, meaning it could not confirm a clear link between lockdowns and delayed development.

dr. Lemmietta McNeilly, the chief of staff for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association who was not involved in the investigation, told DailyMail.com that babies may not have had a first word because lockdowns meant they had “less need to communicate.”

She added: “The need to monitor the children who are in more naturalistic environments is imperative before determining whether the… [lockdown] children suffer permanent delay.

“It’s also important to note that the parents lived in a very stressful environment when they were dealing with the pandemic.”

The pandemic babies were from the CORAL study, or Impact of CoronaVirus Pandemic on Allergic and Autoimmune Disorder in Infants Born During the Lockdown.

Those pre-pandemic were from the BASELINE study, or Babies after SCOPE, paper.

The research is published in the Archives of childhood illness.