Babar Azam dead-bats strike-rate and form talks ahead of England T20Is
The meeting room in Karachi is a cozy little place, one that feels crowded when a high-profile press conference is imminent. There is a flurry of activity as journalists scramble to get to one of the black leather couches, demand far outstripping supply. On a foggy September evening under the glare of the cameras, this effect is further enhanced.
It came on the back of an indifferent Asia Cup where he managed just 68 runs in six innings. In typical Pakistani fashion, the criticism would spiral until questions began to be asked about his leadership, his batting position and even his role in the T20 team.
If Javed thought Babar was too defensive at the crease, that was not how he came across when pressed for an answer. “Well, if that’s his opinion, then fine, good for him,” Babar said with a hint of a smile breaking across his face.
But the laugh disappeared as quickly as it had appeared. Babar fixed the cameras with a stern look, his posture straightened and his voice hardened. “Everyone has their own point of view but I will only talk about the Pakistan team. People have their opinions but we don’t listen to them or care about what they say.
“Former players can of course air their opinions, but what is disappointing is the personal attacks. Former players have been through it and know how much pressure and responsibility is on us. I personally do not like such statements. It makes no difference to me.”
“To get out of a bad patch, it’s best not to overthink and keep things simple. The most important thing is to keep believing in yourself. I know I’ve done well in the past and will do well in the future.”
Babar Azam on his form
The rest of the media engagement was filled with the platitudes that anyone who covers Pakistan cricket is well used to. Babar accepted the value of this series that extends beyond its historic nature, eager to use it as a springboard to success ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.
“This series is important for me personally and I will try to get my form back,” he said. “To get out of a bad patch, it’s best not to overthink and keep things simple. The most important thing is to keep believing in yourself. I know I’ve done well in the past and will do well in the future.
“Sometimes it will go well and sometimes it won’t. People will talk no matter how well you do, but it’s best to ignore all that.”
Based on these remarks, it appears that Babar is doing just that.