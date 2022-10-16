<!–

When Baaeed’s undefeated record in the Ascot range disappeared, so did some comparisons to the mighty Frankel.

A defeat in the 11th and final race of a stellar career drained a racecourse and connections lamented the soft ground depriving the acclaimed son of Sea The Stars the chance to showcase his dazzling change of gear.

Trainer and jockeys often blame the ground for a subpar performance, but in this case the Ascot terrain, especially on the straight, was a valid reason for Baaeed eclipse.

Baeed finished fourth in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot before retiring

The straight course was noticeably softer than the lap course, which would fit jockey Jim Crowley’s assessment: “When I pressed the button, (the gear) wasn’t there. Every time I’ve gone for him in the past, it’s been instant, but it just wasn’t there.’

Baaeed couldn’t get a grip on the deep ground and Bay Bridge plowed on to crown a stellar season for trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

To be fair to Baaeed’s trainer William Haggas and Crowley, they had always refrained from comparing Frankel.

Jockey Jim Crowley’s quick response was that Baaeed got stuck in the soft ground

But Saturday’s events were a reminder of the incredible class Frankel possessed, as has his much-missed trainer Sir Henry Cecil, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame of racing this week.

Frankel’s flawless 14-race career ended with a fifth appearance of his four-year career in Saturday’s 2012 version of the big event, which saw him face the softest ground he’d ever seen.

Jockey Tom Queally joked: ‘Mother Nature tried to ambush Frankel’, those were the test conditions. But unlike on Saturday, fears turned to cheers as Frankel managed to dodge Cirrus Des Aigles and that year’s Eclipse winner Nathaniel for emotional success.

Bay Bridge, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, turned out to be the winner in the Champion Stakes

He had performed on the big stage when it mattered, conquering adversity and strange circumstances to produce a fitting farewell.

Sadly, Baaeed couldn’t match his predecessor’s achievement, but his body of work over two previously undefeated seasons remains impressive.

Even Baaeed’s presence couldn’t stop a decline in attendance at Ascot, with Saturday’s match figure the lowest – at 23,872 – since the inaugural Champions Day in 2011.