B-52 bomber roaming skies over Gloucestershire after emergency ‘squawk’ code

A nuclear-capable B-52 bomber soars through the skies over Britain after emitting a cry for help.

The US Air Force jet, coded SPICY22, took off from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire earlier today before starting to circle in a constant loop after declaring an emergency Squawk 7700 code – presumably because one of the bomber’s engines has failed.

The jet currently covers a path that serves the north end of Gloucester, Churchdown, Bishop’s Cleeve, Newent, Tewkesbury and Cheltenham. Obviously, it’s in a loop so it can burn fuel before landing again, according to local reports.

B-52 bombers deployed to Fairford this year in response to Putin’s barbarian invasion of Ukraine.

They have regularly used in training and reconnaissance missions over Europe alongside other NATO powers

After returning to the US, the bombers returned to Fairford in August and remained stationed there.

Residents on the ground in Gloucester have described the bomber’s “very loud” rumble as it flies over the city.

File image of aircraft fans watching a B-52 bomber arriving at RAF Fairford

MailOnline has contacted the Department of Defense for more information.

Earlier this year, brand new F35s and U2 spy planes were also spotted at the airport.

The latter can sail at 70,000 feet and are used for intelligence gathering. The first are located in Lakenheath.