Azuma Bennett murder: Man arrested over shooting death of former Sydney personal trainer in LA

A man was arrested after the fatal shooting of a much-loved Australian fitness trainer in Los Angeles.

Former Sydneysider Azuma Bennett, 30, was shot up to eight times outside a marijuana dispensary last month.

He was found lying in the doorway of the building and could not be revived.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed an arrest was made last week.

“On September 22, 2022, investigators arrested Gabriel Alvarado, a Hispanic man from the Los Angeles area, for the murder of Azuma Bennett,” a statement read.

‘Gabriel Alvarado was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail pending booking.

‘A court date has been set for November 21, 2022 at the Airport Courthouse in Ward 31.’

An arrest has been made over the death of Australian coach Azuma Bennett (left) in LA

Mr. Bennett grew up in Sydney with his father, a martial arts expert who died in 2017, and mother, who still lives in Sydney.

Mr. Bennett was just three weeks away from flying home and being reunited with his family in Sydney when his life was tragically cut short.

An online fundraiser that raised more than $42,000 went towards returning Mr Bennett’s body back to Australia, caring for his beloved dog Keyshia and flying his family over to his Los Angeles memorial held at his workplace Fortune Gym.

‘An outstanding athlete, fighter, teacher coach and friend/companion to so many. We lost one of the best out there. He didn’t deserve this. He was kind to everyone he met and always engaged everyone in the gym with his positive energy and engaging personality,’ the page reads.

American actor Frank Grillo, who trained with Mr Bennett at Fortune Gym, recently paid tribute.

He attended Waverley College, a private school in the eastern suburbs, and worked at Mosman’s Fitness First between 2012 and 2018.

He also trained people at Bondi Boxing when the venue opened in 2015.

“Azuma was part of the fabric of Bondi Boxing Club and we will miss the days when he would come in with that smile that would light up the whole gym no matter how bad your day was,” the gym wrote at the time.