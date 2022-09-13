Azerbaijan ‘tries to advance’ into Armenia, with clashes breaking out across the border

Azerbaijan has been accused of trying to invade its nemesis Armenia when clashes broke out across the border last night with missiles and drone strikes reported in the former Soviet republic.

Both sides have blamed each other for the flare-up amid claims that Azerbaijan is targeting civilian infrastructure, killing at least 49 Armenian soldiers, although the numbers are expected to be higher.

Russia, Armenia’s ally, brokered a ceasefire between neighboring countries of the Caucasus earlier in 2020, after six weeks of fighting that left 6,500 dead.

But while Putin was distracted by his own savage war in Ukraine, Azerbaijan pushed and struck, unable to provide Armenia with military aid or assistance.

The Kremlin said in a statement today: “We express our extreme concern at the sharp deterioration of the situation in areas of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“We call on the parties to refrain from further escalating the situation, to exercise restraint and strictly observe the ceasefire.”

Footage circulating online appears to be a series of rockets being launched into Armenia in the middle of the night.

Azerbaijan said its forces responded to the Armenian provocation and denied claims they would hit civilian infrastructure.

The countries have been embroiled in conflict for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but under the control of ethnic Armenian forces supported by Armenia since a separatist war ended there in 1994.

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking limited and targeted steps to neutralize Armenian firing positions,” the statement said.

Armenia said that shortly after midnight, Azerbaijani armed forces “launched intense shelling with artillery and large-caliber firearms on Armenian military positions towards the towns of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk.”

But Azerbaijan’s defense ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale subversive actions” near Dashkesan, Kelbajar and Lachin districts on the border, adding that its army positions “came under fire, including from trench mortars.”

A ceasefire was agreed early this morning, but it fell apart minutes later.

Today, Turkey sided with its ally and told Armenia to “cease its provocations” and “focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted after a phone call with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

But Armenia has asked world leaders for help, saying early this morning: “The Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue to use artillery, trench mortars and drones…to attack military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory).’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s office said he had called Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to demand “an adequate response” to “Azerbaijan’s aggressive acts.”

Pashinyan also discussed the escalation of tensions with Charles Michel of the European Union.

Michel, president of the European Council, said the EU is “ready to make efforts to prevent further escalation” and said there is “no alternative for peace and stability in the region,” according to an Armenian reading of the call .

The United States called for an end to the conflict, with Blinken saying he was “deeply concerned” about the situation, including “reports of attacks on settlements and civilian infrastructure” in Armenia.

“As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict,” Blinken said in a statement. “We urge the immediate cessation of all military hostilities.”

Last week, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of killing one of its soldiers during a border battle.

In August, Azerbaijan said it had lost one soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen wounded.

The neighbors have fought two wars – in the 1990s and in 2020 – over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Armenian-populated enclave of Azerbaijan.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Under the 2020 ceasefire, Armenia ceded parts of territory it had controlled for decades and Moscow deployed about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to oversee the fragile ceasefire.

During EU-mediated talks in Brussels in May and April, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to “advance talks” on a future peace treaty.

The Security Council of Armenia met to invoke a mutual assistance and cooperation treaty with Russia that guarantees joint defense and military assistance in cases of aggression towards its signatories.

A statement read: “It has been decided to make an official appeal to the Russian Federation to make use of the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.”

It adds that Armenia will also turn to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Russian-led security bloc and the UN Security Council.