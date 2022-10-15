Azeem Rafiq’s demands for public hearing threaten to leave Yorkshire racism case in limbo

The long-running investigation into alleged racism in Yorkshire leads Monday to a preliminary disciplinary hearing, which threatens to plunge into chaos and possibly complete collapse.

Azeem Rafiq, the key witness in the charges handed out by the ECB to seven people, including former England captain Michael Vaughan, Ashes winners Matthew Hoggard and Tim Bresnan, former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale, plus the club itself, insists that it be held in public.

Cricket Discipline Commission hearings are routinely held behind closed doors, but the two-day preliminaries will allow for applications from respondents and it appears that the current Yorkshire regime supports the wishes of Rafiq, who suggested the evidence in June should be publicly investigated .

While there is no precedent of it being done in such a way, the ECB regulations state: “Subject to following the rules of natural justice, and ensuring that the process is consistent with fair and just treatment of the accusation, the disciplinary committee determines its own procedure.’

They should also remember that this is a case more striking than in the history of the sport, and one that represents the first opportunity for Vaughan – who is known to have spent huge amounts of money on legal advice in addition to suffering loss of income – to address the allegations against him.

Vaughan, 47, denies them but he was dropped by the BBC last year after former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq claimed he told a group of non-white players in 2009: ‘There are too many of you, we need to do something about it. .’

However, if the appeal is rejected and Rafiq then refuses to appear behind closed doors, it would leave all parties in the dark, despite the saga already in its third year.

On Twitter, Rafiq again got in line by insisting the hearing should be open. “I understand the hearing is Monday and there will be an attempt to intimidate and scare. Why is everyone so afraid of transparency?’

The CDC trial — in which a three-member panel determines blame or otherwise — is usually kept private because the hearing is not privileged, which spares witnesses from potential lawsuits.

That contrasts with last November’s appearance before a select House of Commons committee in which Rafiq, 31, was protected by parliamentary privilege in making a series of accusations and telling MPs his career of two separate stints in Yorkshire had come to an end. by racism.

With the burden of proof on the ECB and the standard of proof the civil standard, it is up to the governing body, which never named the seven individuals after conducting their initial investigation, to prove on a probable basis that discriminatory behavior took place.

Whether other witnesses would be comfortable giving evidence in a public setting is a moot point. One of them is English spinner Adil Rashid, who is currently competing in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Details of the full hearing will be released in the coming days, although some have failed to acknowledge the legitimacy of the trial.

Gale, who received a six-figure settlement from Yorkshire after they admitted to unfairly dismissing him in light of Rafiq’s allegations, has refused to cooperate, while former club presidents Colin Graves, Steve Denison and Roger Hutton have criticized the lack of independence and failure. to work with those at the helm of Headingley during the period covered by the allegations of disrepute.

The ECB also plans to investigate allegations that Rafiq used anti-Semitic and homophobic language during his playing career, which could lead to a new charge of misconduct given his willingness to investigate historic cases.

Rafiq said a series of explosive claims reported by the Daily Mail were “categorically untrue” and on Saturday he took to Twitter to share a text from an opponent – whose name had been blackened – making it clear he was not on was aware of an alleged taint. about his teammate Paul Wilkinson’s sexuality during a club match between Barnsley and Darfield in 2009.

“I haven’t heard anything and the player hasn’t said anything to me or the team after that. I have also stated this. No matter what you’ve said or done in the past, people still need to stand up and admit that there are far worse things happening in society far greater than individuals,” the text read.

Duncan Hague, the standing umpire, said of the incident: “Rafiq fielded close to the wicket. He called Paul Wilkinson a “f****t”. I did hear about it, but it was towards the end of the game and I didn’t want it to escalate, so I said I didn’t. I tried to calm things down. Since then I have apologized to Paul.’

Rafiq also responded to the posting of a story on social media that he and his family were forced to leave the UK due to abuse and harassment saying it was the ‘sad reality of speaking out’.