Azeem Rafiq writes to ECB urging them to hold disciplinary hearings in public

Azeem Rafiq has written to the ECB asking for the disciplinary hearings involving seven former Yorkshire players over allegations of racism to be held in public.

Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] are due to meet next month after the ECB charged seven ex-players, including former England internationals Michael Vaughan, Matthew Hoggard and Tim Bresnan, with misconduct following allegations they used racist language towards Rafiq.

The CDC usually meets privately before reaching its verdict and publishing written reasons, but it is understood Rafiq wrote to the ECB last week asking for a public hearing.

The former Yorkshire spinner has also backed calls for a public inquiry into the ECB and Yorkshire’s handling of his allegations.

The ECB is expected to refuse Rafiq’s request, as publicizing the hearing would potentially compromise their ability to secure the presence of key witnesses.

Michael Vaughan (left) and Matthew Hoggard (right) are among seven players facing allegations they used racist language towards Rafiq while playing for Yorkshire

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid could emerge as a key witness when, after remaining silent on the matter for over a year, he released a statement last November in which he said: ‘I can confirm Azeem Rafiq’s recollection of Michael Vaughan’s comments to a group of us Asian players.’

Rafiq had alleged that Vaughan had said ‘There are too many of you; we have to do something about it, says a group of players before the game between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in 2009.

It is believed Yorkshire are planning to plead guilty to charges against them

Yorkshire are understood to be planning to plead guilty to the ECB’s charges, but most of the seven players involved strongly protest their innocence.

Former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale has announced he will not take part in the disciplinary process despite being charged as he is no longer involved in the sport and has denounced the ECB allegations as a ‘witch hunt’.