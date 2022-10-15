Azeem Rafiq set for ECB probe after anti-Semitic and homophobic allegations

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The ECB will investigate allegations that Azeem Rafiq used anti-Semitic and homophobic language during his playing career, which could lead to the former Yorkshire spinner being charged with misconduct again.

Sports post Thursday published explosive claims about Rafiq from former teammates and opponents, alleging that the anti-racism activist abused players with the words ‘Jew’ and ‘f****t’, as well as fattening children while coaching Barnsley cricket club.

The ECB has indicated a willingness to continue investigating historical cases and some of the players are expected to testify to the governing body.

At least one of the claims against Rafiq has already been reported to ECB officials, although the player involved has not yet filed a formal complaint.

Rafiq was reprimanded by the ECB earlier this week for using anti-Semitic language after abusive posts surfaced on social media last November in which he joked that former Derbyshire player Atif Sheikh was reluctant to spend money because “he’s a Jew”.

Azeem Rafiq to be investigated by the ECB after allegations were made against him for using anti-Semitic and homophobic language during his playing career

Rafiq had to apologize after saying in a 2011 leaked Facebook post that former Derbyshire player Atif Sheikh was reluctant to spend money on a meal because “he’s a Jew”.

The ex-York star (right) is also accused of shaming children during a workout

Rafiq has become a powerful anti-racism campaigner after an independent report said he had suffered racial harassment and bullying in Headingley, but is now facing charges himself

In a statement explaining Rafiq’s reprimand, the ECB’s Cricket Disciplinary Committee said “they are the only known examples of his use of that kind of language” and “it was a single exchange, not part of a pattern of behaviour.” – a ruling that is at odds with the new allegations.

Rafiq could face a £2,000 fine if found guilty of a second charge. The 31-year-old denies all allegations and claims they are part of a smear campaign to undermine him.

Rafiq is due to appear Monday before a preliminary ECB hearing in the case of seven former Yorkshire players, who have been charged with misconduct on the basis of his allegations against them.

His participation in the hearing is questionable, despite being the ECB’s key witness, as he demands that it take place in public.

The ECB opposes this because it would make much of the evidence they have inadmissible.