Azealia Banks RIPS Kanye West as ‘a crybaby who hasn’t had a hot song in over’ 10 years

Azealia Banks chided Kanye West amid his business dispute with Adidas in a series of posts on Instagram Stories Wednesday.

The 31-year-old performer said “rap dudes will always be together in stupidity” after West gained support from industry peers such as Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz.

“As if someone in the world is going to boycott adidas because a group of guys who can’t stop calling themselves ‘n****s’ say so,” said the New York City resident. “No one boycotted RZA for letting a white man spit on me, you basically all boycotted me because I was a victim!”

Banks said that “Black women should never show solidarity with men who go out of their way to disrespect black women” and that Adidas “should replace Kanye with a black female designer.”

She added: “The fact that this motherfucker whines SO like a damn wet cat is enough to find all of Kanye west’s fashion projects crippled. Who wants to dress like a crybaby who hasn’t had a hot song in over ten years?’

Banks called West “a clown” and noted that he “don’t even know how to use a sewing machine…”

Banks also made disdainful references to West’s height and weight, asking, “Can anyone tell Kanye he’s overweight and his butt too big to still be delusional to think he’s fashionable.”

Banks went on, “What does anyone care what a six-foot-five man with fertile hips thinks about clothing.

Kanye is a job with plus size Bryant/ unwashed man boobs/ Hiding my teenage pregnancy from mom under championship hoodies. He can’t even fit half the s*** he always shuts up about.’

Banks also expressed her views on the rap community, writing that “about 88% of rap guys are gay, infallible, and fail to keep from dying every other week. But they are confused about SNEAKERS.’

She said that “the damn stereotype of all this is really amazing, adding that people should boycott Diddy for ruining Ryan Leslie and Cassie” because “they still had hits to make and all Diddy did was make her unhappy and never let go of all music.

“Boycott this bastard for all the black artists he stole from.”

Banks rounded it off by saying, “Pffft, you bastards are pathetic idiots and idiot politicians.”

