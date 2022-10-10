AZ Senate candidate Blake Masters: I will shut down the government to force Biden to address border

<!–

Blake Masters, backed by Trump, said Republicans must be willing to “play hard” when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is willing to shut down the government if President Joe Biden leaves the United States. not tackle the border crisis.

The 36-year-old Republican candidate from Arizona told the Washington Times“I’m ready to go there.”

“By exerting that influence, I think we will win,” Masters said in an interview from the southern border town of Nogales, Arizona. “I think he will capitulate.”

Masters appeared alongside former President Donald Trump at his signature Make America Great Again rally in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday night. The endorsement, along with billionaire Peter Thiel’s financial backing, launched Masters through its primary race.

The Republican is now up against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, 58, in the 2022 midterm elections in November.

As a border state, Arizona faces one of the fiercest insults from the southern border crisis, which has seen record numbers of migrants cross over the past year.

One Day One of his administration, Biden is issuing a series of executive actions, including ending construction on Trump’s border wall.

Arizona has started putting up some makeshift barriers with freight containers to try to stop the constant flow of illegal immigration into Grand Canyon State.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released figures last month showing the country has reached a milestone of more than 2 million border crossings in fiscal year 2022. September figures are likely to be released in the coming weeks to show the total number of encounters over the past year.

Masters, a venture capitalist, hopes to make the Senate red in the interim of 2022 by ousting Senator Kelly, who is in a “lean blue” chair, according to the Cook Political Report — just one category of a tossup.

The GOP candidate believes Biden would not allow a government shutdown if lawmakers pressure to reverse border policy.

He said Republican senators should offer their vote for a spending bill if Biden agrees to change course at the border and take tougher policies.

“We’re going to say, ‘Hey, he’s not guarding the border,’ Masters said. “If Biden wants to shut down the government and tell the American people he’d rather do that than border guards, that’s a political loser.”

The Masters v. Kelly race, only slightly clouded by libertarian candidate Marc Victor, is perhaps the most obvious referendum on Biden’s border policy.

Kelly, the husband of gun control activist and former Representative Gabby Giffords, has tried to distance himself from the president when it comes to immigration.

He won his Senate seat in a 2020 special election, and this is the first time he has run for a full six-year term.

Masters is a political newcomer.

Kelly consistently leads the polls by an average of 5-10 percent.