Ayr North Queensland mum is killed in horrific crash that saw her body thrown onto a roof

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young mother died after her car was rolled several times before her body was flung onto the roof of an adjacent industrial building.

Kellie Hounslow, 20, was killed last week in Ayr, 100km south east of Townsville, Queensland.

She is remembered by her partner as a “nice” and “beautiful” woman.

Police couldn’t find any trace of a driver at the scene, so they launched a… search under the assumption that the motorist had fled the wreckage.

Tristyn Hounslow paid emotional tribute to his wife (pictured): ‘Why is this happening to beautiful, kind, people who are so innocent and have so much in this world and [sic] have new baby girl, this is so unfair’

Mr Hounslow (pictured) hopes to return his wife’s body to the Sunshine Coast, where she is originally from

Her body was discovered hours later on a nearby roof when police used a lift.

She is known to have been thrown from the car before the vehicle came to rest on its roof.

Her husband Tristyn Hounslow posted an emotional tribute on social media.

“Why is this happening to beautiful, nice people who are so innocent and have and have so much in this world? [sic] new baby girl, this is so unfair,” it read.

“I will miss you and if I could trade places I would gladly sell my soul to give you life, my love, my everything, I need you and bub so much.”

Hounslow has asked for money to return his wife’s body to the Sunshine Coast, where she is originally from, so that she can have a “proper, proper burial.”

He offered his jack-of-all-trades skills in exchange for money, saying, “I want one last thing for her, so she can rest in peace.”

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.