Aymeric Laporte will miss Community Shield clash and is out until September with knee injury

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Manchester City will be without Aymeric Laporte until at least September.

Laporte suffered a knee problem towards the end of last season’s run to the fourth Premier League title in five years.

The Spain international underwent surgery this summer and did not travel on City’s tour of the United States. Guardiola’s team kicks off their campaign against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Laporte is injured. He had knee surgery after last season, played the last two or three games with a major injury and put in an incredible effort,” Guardiola said.

“So far he is doing very well, but you have to be careful with a knee. I think he will be out in August, in September I think he might start with us.”

John Stones also missed the trip to the US, with Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias playing against Bayern Munich in the club’s last friendly.

Ake has been mentioned as a possible solution as a left-back if City fail to find a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who left for Arsenal.

Marc Cucurella has filed a transfer request to force a transfer to Manchester City

Brighton’s Marc Cucurella has made a transfer request as he tries to force a transfer to the Etihad Stadium, but City are not willing to raise the £50m asking price.

“He’s a Brighton player, I can’t say anything else,” added Guardiola. “If a left-back is possible, yes, if not, we’ll stick with what we have. We have enough players who can play there, Joao can play there. Nathan, Joshua [Wilson-Esbrand]. I never complain about the squad I have.’