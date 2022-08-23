Ayesha Curry cozies up to her shirtless husband Steph while enjoying the crystal clear waves

<!–

Ayesha Curry got nice and cozy with her husband Steph during their island vacation.

The 33-year-old cookbook author shared a series of photos from her relaxing getaway on Instagram on Monday.

The mother of three wore a tiny black shirt and tiny bikini bottoms that showed off her long legs.

She shielded her face from the blazing sun with a large white bucket hat.

The four-time NBA champion wore dark gray shorts and no shirt, revealing his powerful torso.

The couple stood in the shallows of the golden sands.

Curry also shared a photo of her wearing large round sunglasses, a pearl necklace and earrings in the shape of crosses.

She held a lit set of sticks in her hand while on the beach and also shared a photo at sunset, the light falling right on the palm tree.

The Canadian resident captioned the series of photos with three simple palm tree emojis.

Currys’ romantic break came a few weeks after they were in France for their 11th wedding anniversary.

The beauty expressed how excited she was to call in 11 years of marriage and stated that she couldn’t believe how quickly time has “flown”.

The first photo the talented cook shared was an adorable photo of herself and her husband posing in front of a wooden door with the number 11 above it.

The TV personality pointed to the gold-plated number as a reference to the years she’s spent with the love of her life thus far.

Ayesha wore a pink mini dress with a cut out front. Ruffles trimmed the top part of the dress.

Her hair was pulled back in a sleek updo and she slipped on a pair of white sneakers to stay comfortable all day.