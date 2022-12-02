Ayda Wilkins shows off her toned abs at a London dog walking event

<!–

Ayda Williams with her friend in the park

And on Friday, Ayda Williams flashed a glimpse of her toned abs in a sports bra and tight leggings while taking a dog walk in London’s Holland Park with a friend.

The American star, 43, flaunted her chic sport-luxe style in the brown two-piece set, which she paired with a plaid shirt and a khaki puffer jacket.

Ayda showed off her gym-honed midriff as she strutted around in her gym clothes and stone-colored high-tops.

To keep out the winter chill, she layered in her long plaid shirt and quilted coat, shielding her eyes with shades of white edging.

Ayda’s stylish buddy rocked heavily worn light wash jeans with a black tee and jacket combo.

The outing comes just weeks after Ayda admitted her racy bedroom antics with husband Robbie Williams are now “completely dead.”

She described their bedroom as a “common workspace and sleeping area,” which she joked she “clinged to” as a sign that they’re more than just roommates in their Los Angeles mansion.

Ayda revealed that her bedroom was once a place of “physical need,” but she confessed that any romance has been “blotted out by four kids.”

She explained, “If there was romance, if that happens, yes, there would be a common place to sleep, just out of physical need. But now that’s completely dead. It was erased by four children.’

In her podcast, Postcards from the Edge, she said, “There’s really no need to go to bed at the same time. It is now just a shared workspace.

“I might as well turn the bed into a ping pong table and then we can just play occasionally. And then wander off to other corners to sleep.

“I think it’s that — it’s a small workspace.”

Ayda went on to discuss her singer husband’s annoying sleeping habits, saying, “Rob snores, which didn’t happen at first.

“Sometimes I punch him with my leg, then I push. Sometimes it works, but then he immediately goes back to work.’

“Sleep really takes me to the edge because there’s so little of it available and you know you’ve got the kids in the morning.”

While discussing the option of just sleeping in separate rooms or beds, she said, “I’ve got some girlfriends who do this — they’re like ‘just sleep in another bedroom.’

“But then I think: God, then we’re officially just roommates, we might as well be brother and sister.” But I don’t know what’s happening at that moment.”

“Like I’m hanging on by a thread with this shared sleeping place.”