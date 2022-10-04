Ayda Field was left heartbroken after Robbie Williams banned her from planning their wedding

Ayda Field has admitted that her “heart sank” when Robbie Williams forbade her to talk to him about marriage plans, even though he had just proposed to him.

The actress, 43, revealed that it took commitment-phobe Robbie, 48, three years to ask the question and then another six months before he was finally willing to discuss wedding plans.

But in the meantime, Ayda revealed she was “not allowed” about the big day and confessed that she was considering returning her ring and ending their romance.

Ayda told the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast: “We were together for three years before he proposed and I think in his head it took that long for him to come up with that concept. Before that, there were three break-ups. But he got there.

“We’re engaged and I wasn’t allowed to mention the word wedding. Two weeks later my girlfriend gave me wedding magazines and I brought them to the house and he said, “What’s that? Who said anything about a wedding?” My heart sank. I started thinking in my head: “Is this a ring, this is not okay, I’m giving it back”.

“Five or six months later, as a surprise, he took me on a boat for my birthday and gave me a watch. The watch read “Set a date for shipmate”.

“I thought you had to set the date. And then he said, “No, you know what that means, let’s set a date to get married.”

The only date free for the foreseeable future was just six weeks later, when the couple quickly and secretly planned the big day so as not to jeopardize their magazine deal – with the guests who arrived assuming they were a James Bond. theme party until just before the ceremony started.

The couple couldn’t even enjoy their honeymoon because Robbie had to work the next day.

Robbie and Ayda, who first met in 2006, celebrated 12 years of marriage in August and share Theodora (9), Charlton (7), Coco (3) and two-year-old Beau.

But Ayda revealed, “I was like, I really want a wedding where we can really get the family involved, and now we have kids and we’re doing well. Like I want the bridal set up.

“I don’t know if that’s crazy – we’ve been married for 12 years now. I know it’s pointless. It was so rushed. I want to marinate in it a bit.’

Elsewhere in the chat, Ayda revealed warning lights and flags to watch out for him, which went off in her head when they first met, despite knowing nothing about him — after he’d already held her up on a first scheduled date.

She confessed: “There were so many red flags dancing around Robbie Williams’ head.

“I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘Oh f**k, I think I’m going to fall in love with this boy.’ I’m not kidding, like something out of a cartoon, red flags were dancing over his head.

“It was like warning lights, like warning lights, like ‘Don’t come in’, like superheroes flying in to catch me.”

Ayda went on to confess that she had never heard of Robbie before they were set up by mutual friends and had no idea what to expect.

She was left disappointed when he haunted her before their first meeting—despite his incessant calls to set up a date—but forgave him when he called her and said, “To know me is to hate me, but you can’t hate me until you know me, so you have to give me another chance.’

After giving him another chance, the couple’s first date got off to a rough start, but it quickly clicked.

She recalled: ‘We sit on this couch and we talk and all of a sudden it was like ‘I knew him all my life – he completely understood me, I understood this soul and this soul understands me’.

“It was like a strike. But I didn’t say anything because that would make me look like a psychopath.’

Ayda added that Robbie was then smitten when he saw her in a bikini coming to the jacuzzi.

She said, ‘Everyone is like, ‘Let’s get in the jacuzzi’. There’s a girl “Let me lend you my bathing suit”. She has the sexiest bikini, like an Ursula Andress bikini. He’s like “Woah”.’

But as their relationship got more serious, Ayda said there were still a lot of hard times ahead.

She continued: ‘For the first few months, things weren’t going well for Rob. I quickly learned what Off the Wagon meant. It didn’t end well for him that date.’

Robbie’s struggle with addiction will be the focus of his upcoming Netflix documentary.

The singer has editorial control over the content, which will be filmed at his £17.5 million mansion in Kensington, London.