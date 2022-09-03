Ayda Field shares hilarious snap of NAKED Robbie Williams sleeping in a VERY bizarre position

<!–

Ayda Field shared a hilarious photo of her husband Robbie Williams sleeping in a very bizarre position on Friday.

The singer, 48, was engaged in “interviews” all day, the actress, 43, claimed, adding that he had given her his full consent to post the compromising recording.

He went completely naked to expose his tattooed physique, covering his modesty with white sheets as he kicked his left leg in the air.

She superimposed the photo on Dolly Parton’s 9-to-5, writing in her caption, “Rob had interviews all day yesterday.

This was him sleeping TOTALLY in bed this morning… I think he was still in interview mode (I wonder who he was talking to?)

“PS He’s awake now, and has given me his full blessing to post this…:) AWxx.”

Robbie’s former bandmate Gary Barlow recently candid about the intense “jealousy” he felt about his solo success after quitting Take That.

The Angels hitmaker left the band in July 1995, in the midst of their Nobody Else world tour, leaving Gary and bandmates Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald giddy.

And the time in his new book A Different Stage, Gary, 51, shared that he was jealous of Robbie breaking away from the band to do his own thing, admitting that he wished it was him who had the courage to leave.

Despite having huge success in the quintet with a string of hits, Robbie sensationally left the group after reports of musical differences and tensions with both management and his bandmates.

Revealing All: Robbie’s former bandmate Gary Barlow recently opened up about the intense ‘jealousy’ he felt about his solo success after quitting Take That (pictured in 2021)

Looking back to when Robbie — who at the time told Gary he was slowly pulling away from the ‘Take That mothership’ and partying with Britpop stars — left, the singer confessed that he was jealous that Robbie was coming out on his own.

He wrote: “I felt a little jealous that I wasn’t the one who stood up and said ‘Yours, I want to have some fun. I’m a pop star, I’m going to act like this for a little bit”.

“None of us wanted to leave Take That, but if I saw someone else leave, I – all of us – couldn’t help but think about taking the plunge too.”

Robbie single-handedly enjoyed massive chart-topping hits, with number one singles including Angels, She’s The One, Millennium and Let Me Entertain You, as well as numerous awards.

Meanwhile, in the years following Take That’s split, Gary failed to emulate his former bandmate’s success as a solo artist, with the star progressing to over 16 stone and becoming a hermit on his 117-acre estate.

Reflecting on that dark period in his life when he felt massive self-loathing amid shame over his weight gain and his solo album flop, Gary shared how he felt like he was “drowning in jealousy for my old bandmate Robbie.”