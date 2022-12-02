Home Axl rose’s microphone hits Guns N Roses fan, causing a horrifying moment
Axl rose’s microphone hits Guns N Roses fan, causing a horrifying moment

Shocking moment when an Aussie Guns N’ Roses fan is hit by Axl Rose’s microphone and left with two black eyes at a concert in Adelaide is caught on camera: ‘Blood everywhere’

An Australian woman was injured at a Guns N’ Roses concert in Adelaide after being hit in the face with a microphone.

And now footage has surfaced of the shocking moment Rebecca Howe was hit by singer Axl Rose’s microphone.

In the video, which was obtained by The advertiserrock star Axl, 60, throws the mic into the crowd, then throws his arms in the air in triumph.

An Australian woman was injured at a Guns N’ Roses concert in Adelaide after being hit in the face with a microphone and now footage of the shocking moment has surfaced. Axl Rose is pictured

The moment of impact is not shown, but the video does show a small kafuffle in the crowd – presumably after being hit.

Rose allegedly hit the woman in the face with his microphone after throwing it into the audience at the end of the band’s last song.

Mrs Howe told the Adelaide advertiser the microphone hit her on the bridge of the nose, leaving her bloodied and hyperventilating.

The moment of impact is not shown, but the video does show a small kafuffle in the crowd – presumably after being hit

The post-event photo shows Ms. Howe with severe bruising on her face, under both eyes and on her nose.

She told the publication she was hit when Axl, real name William Bruce Rose Jr, threw his microphone into the audience after finishing the song, Take Me Down To Paradise City.

After she was beaten, Ms Howe said an off-duty police officer took her aside, cared for her and tried to stop the bleeding from her nose.

“There was a huge argument when this guy tried to grab the mic… he held it up like a win, ‘I got it, I got it,’ while I tried to keep my composure,” she said.

Rebecca Howe was injured after the band’s frontman, Axl Rose, accidentally hit her in the face with his microphone by throwing it into the audience at the end of the band’s final song

“I was in shock and hyperventilating,” Ms Howe claimed. “My mind went, ‘Oh my God, my face has collapsed’.”

“Blood was dripping down the front of me.”

She said she was concerned about other concertgoers being injured as Guns N’ Roses continued their tour in Melbourne on December 3.

‘What if [the microphone] was a few inches to the right or left?,” she said.

“I could have lost an eye… if my head had turned and it had put me to sleep, it could have killed me.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Guns N’ Roses management for comment.

After being punched in the face, Ms Howe said an off-duty police officer took her aside and tended to her, trying to stop the bleeding from her nose Pictured: Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose live on stage in California in April

It is not the first time that a fan in Australia has been injured during a Guns N’ Roses performance.

Darren Wright from Perth was punched in the mouth during the band’s 2013 tour, damaging two of his front teeth.

He later used the court to sue for damages to recover $5,000 in dental expenses.

As Ms Howe tried to regain her composure, she said nearby concertgoers rushed to claim the microphone that had been thrown into the crowd as a souvenir. Pictured: Axl Rose and Slash on stage during Guns N’ Roses ‘Not In This Lifetime’ Tour in 2017 in Perth

4 hours ago

