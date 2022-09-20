Axed F1 driver Nikita Mazepin insists he has NO intention of ditching Russian flag

Sacked Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has ruled out the possibility of racing under a neutral flag to boost hopes of an F1 return.

Haas fired Mazepin back in March and also dropped sponsors Uralkali, a Russian fertilizer company co-owned by Mazepin’s oligarch father Dmitry, 53, an associate of Vladimir Putin.

The FIA ​​announced that Russian drivers would only be able to compete in competition if they distanced themselves from their nation and raced under a neutral flag.

Mazepin has seen his peers, such as junior Ferrari driver Robert Shwartzman and Dakar Rally driver Konstantin Zhiltsov, take a different flag to advance their racing careers, something he is not willing to go.

‘People cannot be condemned. We are athletes and everyone has their own choices which must be respected,’ he said rsport.ria.ru.

‘Zhiltsov is not the only one [Russian turned Israeli driver] Robert Shwartzman did the same. These are personal considerations.

‘Whether you want to give up your country for sport and it’s more important to you or not – everyone chooses for themselves, but I won’t do it.’

Mazepin (right) ‘respects’ other drivers who take a different flag, but he will not follow suit

Back in April, Mazepin described ‘cancellation culture’ as the season behind his sacking.

Talking to BBCMazepin said it is wrong to target Russian athletes with sanctions.

“I don’t agree to be in the sanctions,” he said. ‘I have said before that I agree to fight it.

‘Perhaps now is not the right time. If you look at the whole situation that is happening against athletes in the general case, it is the cancellation of culture against my country.’

Mazepin was sacked by Haas nine days after Russia invaded Ukraine and he was replaced by Kevin Magnussen.

Mazepin’s father Dmitry (right) is allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin (left)

The Russian Grand Prix, held in Sochi, has also been removed from the racing calendar as a result of the war against Ukraine, a decision that leaves Mazepin with ‘great sadness’.

“I reacted to this with great sadness,” he added. ‘I remember the amazing feelings when I performed on that stage in Russia.

‘This is one of the best Grand Prix. It is a pity that drivers and spectators will not be able to experience it again in the near future.

“But the situation can change very quickly, both in a negative direction and in a positive direction. I hope for the best.’

Mazepin is now working on a legal case against Haas over his dismissal, with hearings to be held in Switzerland in the coming months.

Haas are also grappling with the future of Mick Schumacher, son of legendary F1 driver Michael, after Sportsmail revealed the American team are ready to sack the German.

Sports mail understands Hass boss Gunther Steiner has already decided that Schumacher, the 23-year-old son of the legendary seven-time world champion Michael, is surplus to requirements.

The German’s contract expires in December, and negotiations for an extension have not reached anywhere.