Awoke exodus! California and New York have each lost half a MILLION residents since July 2020

California and New York continue to lose residents, as new data from the Census Bureau illustrates that each state has lost more than 500,000 residents since mid-2020.

As rents continue to skyrocket in Manhattan and the other five boroughs, and crime waves are nowhere near ending, former New York residents are leaving in droves.

The state has lost more than 523,000 residents since April 2020. Its population fell from 20,201,230 to 19,677,151, and that number is only the record through July 2022.

New York and California have each lost more than half a million people since 2020

Crime in New York has risen dramatically since 2020 as homelessness increases and the city continues to abide by bail laws that allow felons to be released soon after arrest.

In California, where the weather is mostly warm but massive wildfires and treacherous mudslides threaten their home once a year, the population has also dropped by just over half a million since 2020.

California Department of Finance Deputy Director of External Affairs HD Palmer told the sacramento bee that the Golden State’s population decline is a reflection of its current housing affordability crisis.

‘If you talk to demographers, they will tell you that one of the factors is the cost of housing. And that continues to be a challenging problem for the state,” he said.

According to Bee, in Sacramento – where the median household income in 2021 it was $71,047; a family salary of around $145,000 is required to pay for the median-priced house in the region.

In New York, where crime and rents rose in 2020 and have continued to rise ever since, the mass exodus continues.

In January 2020, New York State introduced sweeping criminal justice legislation that eliminated cash bail for most non-violent misdemeanors and felonies, including robbery.

New York lost more residents than any other state between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, many of whom fled a strict set of pandemic restrictions and high taxes for friendlier business environments, according to market clock.

The significant declines for New York and California come as the Census Bureau recorded a “significant increase in population growth last year compared to the previous year’s historically low increase,” according to demographer Kristie Wilder.

“Behind this increase is a rebound in net international migration, along with the largest year-on-year increase in total births since 2007,” it added.

Historic homeless rates in California appear to be perplexing to state and local governments as mass encampments continue to pop up in public places, including nearby elementary and high schools.

Rental prices in Manhattan hit new unfathomable heights in 2022, forcing many concrete jungle prices to hand out egregious sums every month for less-than-luxurious digs.

Florida and Texas continue to experience the highest population growth of any US state.

The Lone Star State has gained nearly 900,000 new Texans since 2020 and Florida has just over 700,000 new official residents, a population increase of nearly 2 percent.

Texas crossed the 30 million threshold in 2022, joining California as the only state with a resident population of more than 30 million.

Wilder noted that while Florida “has often been among the states with the highest gains, this was the first time since 1957 that Florida has been the state with the largest percentage increase in population.”

Manhattan’s posh, tourist-filled neighborhoods have increasingly become hotspots of crime, where brazen thieves are leaving merchants feeling powerless.

The grand theft crisis has become so dire that Mayor Eric Adams held a summit with business leaders at the Gracie Mansion earlier this month.

The streets of San Francisco, some of the most expensive in the country for taxpayers, continue to be littered with human feces and drug needles.

Crime in Manhattan rose 23.5 percent in 2022 as robberies, rapes and felonies increased, though murders and shootings fell by double digits.

Grand theft, or theft of more than $1,000, is up more than 60 percent in New York City this year.

