Awkward texts reveal messages that would have been better off unsent

They say you can’t judge someone’s tone via text message or see their body language, which can lead to misunderstandings, not to mention the dangers of autocorrect.

But sometimes there are no excuses for a worthless message that simply should never have been sent, like these letters from around the world collected by milked.

An unfortunate accident saw a man who had been involved in a car accident apparently confess to having sex with both his friend’s wife and daughter, as a crucial part of the message was not delivered.

Elsewhere, the morning after the night before, a man tried to claim he wasn’t drunk but was told by his friend that he had a potato congratulated his cast in Toy Story.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the best examples of lyrics that: will make the senders cringe.

“Don’t talk to toys you don’t know!” This Person Was Adamant They Was In Control But Their Friend Reveals They Thought Humble Spit Was Actually A Movie Star

Fallen for! Nikki was a little gullible here. You’d think she might get the idea after the second text, but no – it takes four for the penny to drop

Burn! This mom from the USA proves she’s very funny and wins the argument with her kid by making them the punch line

Autocorrect failed! In the US, this son takes his mom’s awkward typos well, but he might be wise to tell her to read her messages before hitting send

Well this is uncomfortable! John felt guilty after riding in his friend’s wife’s car and his daughter’s bicycle. His friend could ‘kill’ him if he doesn’t get that message

Bad flirting! Bae really needs to practice their game here or tell their lover where to meet next

They can hear you! The flip side of technology at its best. Dave had no sympathy here when his friend revealed he had one ripped in public, not realizing that everyone could hear him

Not all heroes wear capes, Michael! Mike needs to be mindful of his manners here and remember that people take their job seriously. He will never downplay anyone’s job again

dope! Lil Marco revealed his secret identity when he misread this text – makes you wonder what the rest of the crew is called

Not in the house of God! In North America, God doesn’t respect his own rules when he starts texting asking his friends where they are

Have your back! Ashley’s Dad Has His Daughter’s Boyfriend Back When He Warns Him His Daughter Is On The Warpath

oh dear! Jake better count his pocket money because he either owes Dave a new iPad or lots of apple juice