Awkward moment Mike Tindall is quizzed about Prince Harry on his rugby podcast

Mike Tindall has admitted the Royal Family’s first Christmas without the Queen will be ‘very different’ as he dodged any questions about Prince Harry following the Royal Family’s amazing Netflix documentary.

The Royal Family will spend the festive season at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the first time since the Queen’s death at the age of 96 in September.

Despite being reportedly invited to the celebrations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to spend Christmas at their California home after unleashing new bombshells on the firm with their Netflix docuseries earlier this month.

Mike talked about his family’s festive plans in the latest episode of his podcast The good, the bad and the rugbywhich he co-hosts with James Haskell and Alex Payne.

Mike Tindall opened up about his festive plans on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby

While filming a Christmas special of the show for YouTube, Mike – who appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here earlier this month – was seen dressed in a Santa hat and wrapped in a strand of gold tinsel.

When asked by host Alex Payne if Christmas would be “very different” for the royals, Mike replied, “Yeah, it probably will be.” I don’t know exactly, I’m really looking forward to it.

“It is clear that a lot is changing, there are a lot of firsts.”

This year marks the first time King Charles has given a Christmas speech to the nation – something the Queen did every year of her 70-year reign.

The Royals will spend their first Christmas this year without The Queen (pictured in 2021).

James Haskell joked if the Royals will play ‘pin the tail on Prince Harry’ in his absence this Christmas. The Duke of Sussex photographed during his amazing Netflix docuseries

James Haskell then brazenly brought up the subject of the Duke of Sussex, jokingly asking if the family would play ‘pin the tail on Prince Harry’ in his absence.

Mike refused to answer the question and remained with a frosty face as James joked that the royals could put Harry’s face on a pinata instead.

In response, Mike said he didn’t miss his co-hosts “diving around with where they’re going with stories” when he was in Australia’s I’m a Celeb jungle.

Later in the episode, Mike reveals what his 20-month-old son Lucas wants for Christmas.

Mike gave an adorable insight into everyday family life in the Tindall household, revealing that his youngest child is fascinated by the contents of the family fridge in their Gloucester home.

While James explains that he will be giving his daughter Bodhi a box full of wrapping paper for the next two years, Mike said he should consider gifting a bag of frozen peas instead.

Mike Tindall looked on with a frosty face when his co-host made a joke about his wife’s cousin

Mike gave a heartwarming insight into life in the Tindall household in the episode. The father-of-three said 20-month-old Lucas loves ‘pouring frozen peas on the floor’

Mike said, “That’s all Lucas wants. A bag of frozen peas [to] pour out on the floor.

“He’s got a playroom full of stuff — not interested. [He’ll] go to the fridge, take out all the milk, try to crack the bottle, spill everything on the floor.”

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dealt new blows to the royal family as the final episodes of their Netflix documentary were released.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the infamous ‘Sandringham Summit’, the Duke of Sussex claimed that Prince William was ‘yelling and yelling’ at him after announcing he was leaving the royal family with his wife.

Meanwhile, the father-of-two also sensationally claimed that King Charles said “things that just weren’t true” after he refused to sign Harry’s request for a “half in, half out” Megxit deal.

Last month, royal author Jennie Bond said King Charles’s first Christmas as monarch will be “less buttoned up” than previous years.

Speak against OK!says the expert that King Charles will break with the family tradition of always meeting in the afternoon to watch the monarch’s televised speech.

Instead, the expert says Charles will abandon this “archaic” ritual and instead want his loved ones to focus on reminiscing about their happy times with the Queen.

The royals are still expected to attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate before heading home for their Christmas meal.

The royals are still expected to spend Christmas as usual at the Sandringham estate (pictured).

The Queen pictured leading the Royal Family out of St Mary Magdalene Church service on Christmas Day Sandringham Estate in 2017

In November, it was reported that King Charles had invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the family’s Christmas celebrations, despite their resignation from royal duties nearly three years ago.

But a source close to the king said: “It is unlikely they will attend.”

It will be Charles’ first time hosting the annual family gathering and Christmas holiday at the private estate in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be there, staying at nearby Anmer Hall, the home they were given by the Queen.

Other family members are expected to join the King and Queen on their walk to church on Christmas morning.

The Royal Family has made Sandringham their base for Christmas and New Year since 1988.

Although the family traditionally spends the holidays at the estate, the routine has changed in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

