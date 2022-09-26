Awkward moment ITV presenter Susanna Reid asks Labor shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves about her haircut

<!–

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves was questioned uncomfortably about her new haircut this morning when she began a TV interview about Labour’s economic agenda.

Ahead of her keynote speech today at the Labor conference in Liverpool, Ms Reeves appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain as she continued her attack on the government’s tax cuts.

But before she could explain what Labor would do differently if they were in power, Ms Reeves was first put to the test by host Susanna Reid about her appearance.

The ITV presenter joked that Ms Reeves had “had a haircut herself” when she noticed the politician’s shorter hair.

The awkward exchange caused fellow presenter Ed Balls, himself a former Labor shadow chancellor, to say it was “good I didn’t ask that question.”

Social media users shot Reid’s “sexist” focus on Ms Reeves’ appearance.

Ms Reeves was expected to use her speech at the Labor conference today to announce her party’s plans to create an £8bn state fund to invest in green projects such as battery factories and wind farms.

But this morning fashion took over tax matters on Good Morning Britain, as Ms Reid asked: ‘Looks like you’ve had a cut yourself! Did you get your hair cut in time for the conference?’

The awkwardness of the exchange was compounded by Ms Reeves being unable to hear the ITV presenter at first.

‘Sorry, I didn’t understand, sorry Susanna. Oh, my hair, my haircut,’ she replied. ‘More responsible than the cuts we’ve seen from the Chancellor! I hope you’re okay with it.’

To ease questions from his fellow GMB host about Ms. Reeves’ appearance, Mr. Balls complimented the shadow chancellor on her “good follow-up” to talk about economics.

“It’s a good thing I didn’t ask that question. Well done, I didn’t ask for it,” he added.

Ms Reid then told Ms Reeves she “couldn’t roll back your haircut” but asked the shadow chancellor which of the Labor government’s tax cuts would be reversed when they come to power.

She replied that Labor would reinstate the additional tax rate of 45p for those earning more than £150,000 a year, which Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abolished from April.

“We will fight that every step of the way in Parliament because it’s not right for someone who makes a million pounds a year – and who is already doing it incredibly well – get a tax cut of over £50,000 because of this change announced by the Chancellor on Friday,” Mrs. Reeves said.

Social media users were upset about Ms Reeves’ “sexist” focus on Ms Reeves’ appearance before asking about employment policies.

One posted on Twitter: ‘Still sexist of Susanna to ask Rachel Reeves about her haircut, either that or she tried to put her on the back foot. Whatever the reason, it was the wrong one.’

Another added: ‘Thank you Susanna Reid for furthering the cause by asking Rachel Reeves about her new haircut, while supposedly interviewing her about government policy.

“On behalf of all the other women, cheers.”

Ms Reid herself was also directly challenged on Twitter, with one user asking, ‘Is it necessary to be so cruel about the guest speaker’s hair? This is when @GMB acts like a small schoolyard.

“I couldn’t focus on the rest of the conversation because I was annoyed by the bullying of schoolgirls.”