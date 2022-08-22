Awkward moment 2023 MAFS bride walks into a pole after her wedding

<!–

Shooting for Season 10 of Married At First Sight is underway in Sydney.

But on Friday, a bride got more than she bargained for when she was escorted out of her stretch limousine after she tied the knot.

She was shielded with an umbrella to hide her identity when a guard gave directions as she ran into a pole on the way back to her hotel.

The producers of Married At First Sight have increased security while filming for next year’s season after a series of spoilers made the rounds online. (A couple is pictured after their wedding)

The bride, still wearing her white lace wedding dress, exclaimed “what the real f**k?” before a crew member quickly apologized.

The bizarre moment was captured on camera by a Daily Mail Australia photographer.

Reports follow that Endemol Shine Australia, the production company that produces MAFS for Channel Nine, is not taking any chances with spoilers this year.

“They have put in extra security to hide the participants from photographers and they shield them when they have to walk out in public on their way to public shoots,” said a source. Yahoo lifestyle.

‘They hide them under blankets, behind umbrellas and it’s all very next level.’

The website claimed a series of early leaks had thrown production into “chaos” after the identities of several brides were published online before all the weddings were filmed.

“The grooms have all looked up the photos and tried to guess which bride is theirs,” the insider said.

The upcoming season of MAFS will feature some of the most controversial and diverse cast members to date.

As previously revealed by Daily Mail Australia, voiceover artist Oliver Skelton, marketing guru Josh White and hairdresser Melissa Shepherd have all been recruited.

They join Sydney-based content creator Tahnee Cook and baker Alyssa Barmonde.

They are joined by Perth-based influencer Bronte Schofield, esthetician Melinda Willis and childminder Claire Nomarhas.

The new season of MAFS sees the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

Adrian Swift, Nine’s Head of Content Production & Development, spoke about the upcoming season and teased that Rampolla will have a much bigger role.

“We’ll get Alessandra a little more involved in the sexuality part,” he said.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023