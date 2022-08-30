Awesome moment humpback repeatedly breaches just meters from where father and son are kayaking 

<!–

These amazing images show the moment a humpback whale made a series of stunning breakthroughs just feet away from a father and son kayaking with their dog in British Columbia.

Ryan, 45, was kayaking with his son Aidan, 19, and their nine-year-old Australian Shepherd Shelby in Desolation Sound, Discovery Islands, on Aug. 9 when they heard the sound of a humpback whale nearby.

Ryan immediately started recording, hoping to capture the moment the whale broke through the water’s surface.

But the father and his family awaited a truly fantastic spectacle of nature as the majestic animal thundered through the surface three times in quick succession in an incredible display of power.

A still frame of incredible footage shows the moment a humpback whale performed a series of stunning breaches just feet away from a father and son kayaking with their dog in British Columbia

Ryan, 45, was kayaking with his son Aidan, 19, in British Columbia when they saw the whale’s majestic performance

The father and son kayaking team were joined on their journey by nine-year-old Australian sheepdog Shelby

After the third breach, the whale withdrew underwater and headed for the open ocean while Ryan and Aidan were in their ships, completely stunned.

Ryan said: “We were so shocked and initially so relieved that we weren’t crushed and that we were safe.

“Then we were just impressed and so grateful to be so close to such a beautiful creature.

Humpback whales live in oceans around the world.

They travel incredible distances every year and have one of the longest migrations of any mammal on Earth.

Some populations swim 5,000 miles from tropical breeding grounds to colder, more abundant feeding grounds — which is why it’s difficult to estimate population size, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The whale broke through three times before entering the ocean

Of the 14 different populations, 12 are estimated to have more than 2,000 humpback whales each and two are estimated to have fewer than 2,000.

British Columbia is considered a prime destination for those looking to spot the incredible sea creatures.

Humpback whales are known to be very loyal to their feeding grounds and the northern region of British Columbia is known to be a popular spot for about 3,000-5,000 whales.

Marine biologists believe that whales and dolphins leap out of the water and make splashes that can be heard for miles by fellow mammals, as a form of communication.