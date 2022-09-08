Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Cancels Florida Live Event

Awesome Games Done Quick, Summer Games Done Quick’s winter partner, will be held online next year in 2023. In a tweet, the Games Done Quick organization announced that instead of hosting an in-person event in Florida, it would return the speedrunning charity livestream event to an online format.

It is official! #AGDQ2023 will take place online from January 8-15! While we would love to come back in person, we decided it was best to move away from our originally planned Florida location, in order to provide a safe and welcoming event for everyone. See thread below. — Games done quickly (@GamesDoneQuick) September 7, 2022

In July, Games Done Quick hosted its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the success of Summer Games Done Quick’s hybrid format with streamers both in-person in Minnesota and remotely, the organization hosting the charity event has cited ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and Florida’s unique political situation as the reasons. before his shift online.

Games ready Quick tweeted“Given the state’s continued disregard for the dangers of COVID-19 (including anti-mandatory policies) and increased aggression toward LGBTQ+ individuals, including the law popularly known as ‘Don’t Say Gay’, we believe we don’t think it’s a safe place for our community.”

It also explained that the organization signed a contract with a Florida location in 2020 and that the costs involved in possibly breaking the contract to move the event elsewhere would be too high.

Unfortunately, the fees required to cancel our contract are too high to justify moving AGDQ while we are paying the cancellation fee, and we can no longer postpone our contract. This ultimately led to us putting AGDQ 2023 online. — Games done quickly (@GamesDoneQuick) September 7, 2022

In addition to its major biennial events featuring diverse runners and commentators, Games Done Quick is also known for hosting a number of streaming events designed to showcase speedrunners from marginalized communities. Flame, Frost, and Fleet Fatales are GDQ’s all-female charities; in June it organized a june tenth celebration attention to black speedrunners and some of GDQ’s regular programming begins with a statement “trans rights are human rights”. It is commendable that the organization is willing to give a financial blow to keep the diverse community of runners and fans safe.

AGDQ 2023 will take place January 8-15, with funds to support the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Volunteer registrations and game submissions open on September 11.