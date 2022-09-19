Award-winning Il Nido house in Carlton North, Melbourne with luxurious, compact design up for sale

<!–

A modest heritage house with an ornate facade hides behind a stunning modern home with an award-winning design.

Located in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton North, just four kilometers from the CBD, the magnificent renovated home has been nominated for a number of prestigious national and state awards and it’s not hard to see why.

Dubbed Il Nido, which translates to ‘nest’ in Italian, it marries the old-meets-new-cushion period style with modern architecture through the restoration of the 1885-built cottage, which was transformed with a state-of-the-art extension.

The compact family home is just 4.9 meters wide and 22 meters long and has a small but spectacular courtyard that opens into the bright living room through bi-fold glass doors that create a sense of space.

Inside, soaring angled ceilings add a sense of grandeur to the sophisticated kitchen, which features stone benchtops, wooden cabinetry, built-in banquette seating and a tile counter to match one wall.

Located between the kitchen and main living areas, the courtyard features smart brick textures complimented by green herringbone tiles as well as a bay window that looks into the kitchen.

A curved wooden wall hides a sliding door that retracts to reveal a sumptuous bathroom with almost every surface adorned with blue Japanese finger tiles and a unique sunken Italian-important bathtub.

The ground floor also contains a luxurious master bedroom with an original fireplace, a green ensuite and expansive walk-in closet.

An exposed wooden staircase leads up to the first floor, where there are two more bedrooms, one of which has built-in bunk beds, a bathroom with a narrow green shower cubicle lit by a skylight, and a roof terrace with a view of the city skyline.

Tucked away below the home is a cozy underground living area with exposed brick walls and a curved wood paneled ceiling.

Il Nido was among the nominees for the Dulux Color Awards as well as the Victorian Architecture Awards 2022 and is now in the running to win People’s Choice and Best Residential Regeneration Project at the international Dezeen Awards next month.

It has hit the market and will sell at auction this weekend with a price guide of $2.1-2.3 million, half a million more than the suburb’s median sale price.