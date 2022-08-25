Avril Lavigne channels her ‘inner Shania Twain’ in leopard-print look at the ACM Honors in Nashville

<!–

Eight-time Grammy nominee Avril Lavigne channeled her “inner Shania Twain” in leopard print at the 15th Academy of Country Music Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday.

The Canadian 37-year-old tried to recreate the iconic hooded ensemble the Canadian 56-year-old wore as a sexy hitchhiker in her 1998 music video for That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Avril’s outfit consisted of a motorcycle jacket over a black leather bustier connected to a hood, a matching pleated miniskirt, shiny tights and black knee-high boots.

Lavigne had flecks of orange in her medium-length platinum blonde locks, and she rocked her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and lip gloss.

The Love It When You Hate Me singer – with 98.9 million followers on social media – gushed via instagram story: ‘I’m here in Nashville today for the ACM Honors to present Shania Twain the ACM Poet’s Award!’

Shania (née Eilleen Edwards) also provided leopard print in the form of a cowboy hat and knee-high boots with a voluminous, deep black ball gown.

On Tuesday Avril was hard at work in the recording studio ‘put down some new ideas’ after writing six new songs.

Lavigne – whose next concert is in Peru on September 5 – will drop the music video for her song Bois Lie featuring Machine Gun Kelly this week.

The pop punk pair will then compete for the best alternative trophy at the MTV Video Music Awards, which air this Sunday on MTV.

Avril was nominated twice in the same category — for Love It When You Hate Me and for her song Grow with Willow — while the 32-year-old rocker-turned-rocker is for Emo Girl.

On a personal level, Lavigne . got involved to her friend Mod Sun on March 27 in Paris.

The Killstar employee began dating the 35-year-old Minnesota native around the time she Hospitalized their duet Flames in December 2020.

Avril divorced Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in 2015 after two years of marriage, and she divorced Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley in 2010 after three years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Mod Sun (née Derek Ryan Smith) previously had a 19-month open relationship with Bella Thorne, which ended in 2019.