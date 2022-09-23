Avon and Somerset police officer who paid for prostitutes linked to organised crime is sacked

<!–

A prostitute who uses a police officer who paid for sex with escorts with ties to organized crime has been fired.

PC Kelly Norris reported to his supervisor when he realized he recognized the person he had last met.

The penny dropped when he clocked, she was someone whose record he had seen on the job.

Obviously, the details suggested she had ties to organized crime.

PC Kelly Norris was an Avon and Somerset Police Officer but was fired from his role

Avon and Somerset Police Chief Sarah Crew fired him without notice after a misconduct hearing.

She said his conduct violated the standards of professional conduct and amounted to gross misconduct.

She said: ‘We at the police know that sex workers are often vulnerable victims of exploitation, control and physical and sexual violence.

The cop had been someone who liked to pay prostitutes to have sex with them

“As an officer, PC Norris is, or should have been, aware of these vulnerabilities, but he has chosen to engage sex workers more than once.

He also knew or should have known that sex workers could have links with organized crime groups and should have realized the risk this posed to his integrity as a police officer.

“The public will be shocked to hear that a police officer pays for sexual services.

“It’s completely unacceptable.”

PC Norris is no longer allowed to join a police force.