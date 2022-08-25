Avoid hand dryers to keep your hands clean: Experiment suggest shaking your hands is best method

Drying your hands by shaking them could really be the best way to keep them clean, a study by a citizen scientist has suggested.

To investigate whether hand dryers put bacteria back on your hands, Dallin Lewis, 33, held petri dishes under the machines of a public restroom, gas station, movie theater and retail store in Provo, Utah, for several seconds.

After three days of incubation, the dishes were found to be full of bacteria and fungi – which appeared in white, yellow and black spots. The public clothes dryer turned out to be the most polluted.

But a separate petri dish that was waved through the air in the bathroom before being incubated to mimic “air-drying” hands remained completely clear.

Lewis, who conducted the tests near his home in Provo, Utah, for his TikTok channel, said the results were “much worse” than he expected. “I’ve done a lot of similar bacterial growth tests on different surfaces – phones and gas pumps are probably the worst – but the hand dryer was so bad!” he said.

It comes after a British expert warned yesterday that not drying your hands after using the toilet could be worse than not washing them at all. dr. In fact, David Webber, a microbiologist with 50 years of experience, said that people who don’t wash their hands properly can be described as social threats.

PUBLIC BATHROOM: For the experiment, Dallin Lewis, 33, began by examining a hand dryer in a public bathroom in Provo, Utah. Three days after holding the petri dish underneath, he found several colonies of bacteria

GASOLINE: A petri dish was also held under a dryer at a gas station for several seconds. It was then incubated and – like the one in the public bathroom – it quickly exploded with bacteria

MOVIE THEATER: The petri dish was also in a hand dryer in a movie theater. After being incubated, it also showed a collection of white spots that appeared – with small bacterial colonies

SHOP DRYER: A petri dish was also held under a dryer in a store for several seconds. After it was incubated for three days, a few white spots also appeared – indicating the presence of bacteria

AIR DRYING: During the experiment, a petri dish was also air-shaken to simulate air-drying hands. This produced virtually no bacteria after it was incubated for three days

Lewis decided to investigate the amount of bacteria emitted by hand dryers after discovering that one was teeming with microorganisms near his home.

A visual assessment revealed that the hand dryer in the public bathroom had fired the most bacteria—and was the only one that even had black-colored colonies—besides those at the gas station.

Petri dishes kept under the dryers in a movie theater and retail store only caused a few white dots a few days later, much less than the others. But the one that was ‘air-dried’ was almost clear – the best result.

Speak with SWNSLewis, who works for the personal items sanitizer company PhoneSoap, said he was “incredibly surprised” by the test results. “I knew they were going to be bad, but in no way did I expect the level I saw,” he said.

WHAT ARE THE BEST AND WORST WAYS TO DRY YOUR HANDS? The surgeon : They come in every crevice under a dryer and ensure that every corner is free of bacteria The Wringer : They wring their hands under a dryer and use friction to remove water droplets The Shaker : They remove excess water before the hand dryer does its job The Paper Waster : They use a pile of paper towels to dry their hands, but can be wasteful De Loo Roll Smuggler : They use toilet roll and leave their hands covered with contaminated paper The one with soaked pants : They dry on their pants, but get bacteria out of the clothes The hair styler : They rub off the last drops in their hair and cover their hands with bacteria The Drip-Dry Dodger : They don’t dry their hands at all, allowing bacteria and viruses to thrive

No tests have been done to determine what bacteria and fungi lurk in the dryers, and the researchers have not examined the effects of drying hands with a paper towel.

But previous research has suggested that hand dryers can fire bacteria onto people’s hands when they suck up the air around them — where the microorganisms can linger.

Tests have also revealed hidden colonies of bacteria on the nozzles of hand dryers.

Experts say it’s critical to dry your hands after washing, as many types of bacteria like to grow in warm, moist places.

E.coli – a bacteria that can cause food poisoning – thrives on moist surfaces, including hands. Previous research has suggested that 85 percent of microbes spread by people who soil surfaces occur when hands are still damp.

But there are many different ways to dry them — including with a paper towel, a hand dryer, or by shaking them in the air.

To smooth out the differences, Webber, a microbiologist with 50 years of experience, including at the University College of Swansea in Wales, has now ranked eight of the world’s most popular hand drying methods.

At the top comes ‘the surgeon’ – running your fingers through every nook and cranny under a hand dryer. This ensures that the hands are completely moisture-free and free of bacteria.

Perhaps it’s clear that the so-called “drip-dry dodger” — who don’t bother drying their hands at all — is at the other end of the scale.

dr. Webber, who works with Airdri, a company that manufactures hand dryers, said: “Bacteria thrive on moist surfaces, including hands.

“The pandemic has drawn attention to proper hand washing with published guidelines from the WHO, CDC and NHS.

Experts have argued that not drying your hands can be just as bad as not washing at all. Researchers said public guidelines on hand drying are needed to help stop the spread of bacteria and viruses. Image: A list of eight hand drying methods, ranked from best (top left) to worst (bottom right)

“However, there has been no such guidance on proper hand drying procedures, which are equally important.”

He added: ‘Failing to dry hands properly can be less hygienic than not washing at all.

‘Research showed that the transfer of bacteria was directly related to the time and effectiveness of drying the hands, the transfer of bacteria gradually decreased as the water was removed.’

dr. Webber, who works with Airdri, a company that manufactures hand dryers, said: “Bacteria thrive on moist surfaces, including hands.

“The pandemic has drawn attention to proper hand washing with published guidelines from the WHO, CDC and NHS.

“However, there has been no such guidance on proper hand drying procedures, which are equally important.”

He added: ‘Failing to dry hands properly can be less hygienic than not washing at all.

‘Research showed that the transfer of bacteria was directly related to the time and effectiveness of drying the hands, the transfer of bacteria gradually decreased as the water was removed.’

Likewise, removing the last moisture from your pants or skirt after drying can soak up bacteria on your clothes, negating the purpose of hand washing.