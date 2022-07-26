Avocaco farmers’ desperate plea for Aussies to eat more as prices plummet to record lows

Avocado growers are urging consumers to eat their produce as Australia is overloaded with the popular fruit, pushing prices to historic lows.

An increase in supply has led to a drop in prices at the register to about $1 each — nearly 50 percent compared to the five-year average.

The green favorite crushed it in growth between 2017 and 2019, with thousands of additional trees being planted across the country and they were now fully mature, producing a bumper crop that caused an oversupply.

There was an estimated 26 percent more supply this year, or 22 avocados for every Australian.

With all regions also expecting production growth over the next five years, Australia will need to consume and export more avocados

An agribusiness report says supply is likely to increase over the next five years, meaning low prices will persist.

Rabobank’s outlook for avocados predicted a 40 percent increase in 2026 to 173,000 tons.

However, the report says significant weather events and the recent invasion of Varroa mites could threaten that increase.

Author Pia Piggott says the abundant supply has led to the very lowest prices, with avocados selling for a dollar apiece last June and again early this month.

The discounts have been positively received by consumers, but have put considerable pressure on the growers.

“Overall, we will be well supplied, as the per capita supply increases, we will definitely see the price stay low,” Ms. Piggott told AAP.

Bumper crops in Western Australia have reached a whopping 265 percent production

The report concluded that significant tree maturation over the past season, mainly in Western Australia and Queensland, has led to national oversupply.

Ms Piggott said Australian production is estimated at 124,000 tonnes for 2021 and 2022, which combined with imports of around 12,500 tonnes for the year meant a bountiful supply.

A record crop in Western Australia was a turning point: the state’s estimated production rose by a whopping 265 percent. This was caused by a 21 percent increase in the number of acres of trees reaching maturity and producing fruit, coupled with optimal conditions,” said Ms Piggott.

“The low trading prices are definitely negative for avocado growers,” she says. “It’s really tighter margins for growers because they’re already under pressure from high input costs and labor shortages.”

WA, along with imports from New Zealand, supplies the majority of Australia’s avocados in the spring and summer.

All other Australian growing regions, except Northern Queensland, which saw a record crop last year, have also seen a slight year-on-year increase in production, the report said.

As all regions expect production growth over the next five years, Australia will need to consume and export more avocados, it said.

Ms Piggott says consumer appetites remain healthy both at home and abroad.

While the average volume of avocados consumed by each Australian household increased by 31.2 percent from the previous year, they spent 29.1 percent less on them due to lower prices.