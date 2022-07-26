Aviation sector will be disrupted for years, Qatar Airways boss says

Qatar Airways CEO has warned that disruption to the airline industry will last for years as companies recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“Covid has damaged the industry supply chain. . . I think it will take a few years – it will not go away tomorrow,” Akbar told Al Baker in an interview with the Financial Times.

Labor shortages in Europe, delays in aircraft deliveries by manufacturers and a lack of spare parts all impacted Qatar Airways, he added.

Guillaume Faury, chief executive of the world’s largest aircraft maker Airbus, said last week that he expected supply chain problems to continue into next year, with manufacturers facing shortages in raw materials, spare parts and electronic components.

In the case of Qatar Airways, it is staff shortages in Europe that are having the biggest impact, Al Baker said, due to the flight disruption having a knock-on effect on the airline’s Doha hub.

This month, Heathrow airport imposed an unprecedented passenger cap on airlines to try and avoid more disruption, sparking an outrage from Qatar’s regional rival, Emirates.

Al Baker sits on the board of directors of Heathrow in London as a representative of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, a shareholder of the airport.

He criticized Heathrow for failing to warn airlines about the passenger limit, which he said was “very hard to digest”. But he added that the problems were systemic across Europe, and not just at Heathrow.

Qatar Airways is also the largest shareholder in IAG, which owns British Airways, making Al Baker an influential figure in British aviation.

He had previously been outspoken in his criticism of BA, but offered his full support to Sean Doyle, the airline’s CEO. BA has had some of its worst disruptions this summer.

“IAG has tremendous potential and I am sure that in not too long a time they will turn around and be what they were before the pandemic,” he said. “Keep in mind that they are doing a lot to improve standards and services,” he added.

Shares of IAG are trading about 70 percent below pre-pandemic levels and BA has been forced to cancel about 30,000 flights this year due to its own staffing problems and disruptions at airports.

Al Baker has also been involved in a legal battle with Airbus this year over a claim that one of its best-selling aircraft, the A350 wide-body, has failed due to surface damage.

He said the dispute, which is being heard in London courts, will not deter him from buying more Airbus planes in the future.

The manufacturer has said its planes are safe, noting that no other operator of the jets had grounded their planes.

Despite the pandemic and supply chain problems, Qatar Airways reported a rare $1.5 billion gain in the sector in the year to the end of March, boosted by its cargo operations.

The airline continued to fly during the pandemic, even adding routes to many destinations.