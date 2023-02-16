Average penis length has grown in past 30 years – doctors are 'concerned'

Men’s penises have grown rapidly in length over the past 30 years, according to a new study that worries experts.

A meta-analysis by Stanford University researchers found that the average erect penis increased 25 percent from 1992 to 2021, from 4.8 to 6 inches.

While it may seem like every man’s desire, the Stanford team is concerned that it could be due to exposure to chemicals, sedentary lifestyles, and junk food.

Those environmental and lifestyle factors have also been attributed to the rapidly declining fertility rates over the same period.

The researchers found that penile length has increased in men over the past 30 years, from 4.8 inches in 1992 to 6 inches in 2021. While that may sound positive, they fear it is linked to rising levels of infertility.

The Stanford University research team, which published their findings on Valentine’s Day in The world journal of men’s healthfocused solely on the length of the penis.

They collected data from 75 studies conducted between 1942 and 2021. In total, they included measurements from 55,761 male penises.

Each of the studies collected data on penile length in different states, whether fully flaccid, stretched while flaccid, or erect.

The researchers expected that the length of the penis would decrease during the period.

Dr. Michael Eisenberg, professor of urology at Stanford Medicine, said: “Any general change in development is concerning, because our reproductive system is one of the most important pieces of human biology.”

“If we are seeing such rapid change, it means that something powerful is happening to our bodies.

“We should try to confirm these findings, and if they are confirmed, we should determine the cause of these changes.”

Over the entire study period, the researchers found that the average penis was 3.4 inches long while flaccid.

When the flaccid penises were stretched, the average length increased to 5.1 inches.

Fully erect penises have grown over time, especially during the later part of the study.

Over the entire 80-year study period, the average length was 5.4 inches while fully erect. However, that number rose rapidly from 1992 to 2021.

While this study only focused on length and did not explore the reasons for the increase and the impact that size can have on fertility, the researchers fear that this highlights the risks of having a long penis.

The length of the penis, like the characteristics of the entire reproductive system, is mainly linked to reproductive hormones in the endocrine system.

Dr. Eisenberg fears that the increase in length may be related to exposure to harmful chemicals.

“There could be a number of factors at play, such as exposure to chemicals, such as pesticides or hygiene products, that interact with our hormonal systems,” he said.

“These endocrine disrupting chemicals, there are many, they exist in our environment and in our diet.

“As we change our body constitution, that also affects our hormonal environment. Chemical exposure has also been postulated as causing boys and girls to enter puberty earlier, which can affect genital development.’

These are the average lengths of men’s penises in 2021, according to the Stanford study, by different states. The researchers found that the average length of the penises while flaccid and stretched remained the same, while the size of the erect penis increased.

Researchers believe that the same factors that could lead to infertility and early onset erectile dysfunction could also be linked to larger penises.

These include environmental factors, such as exposure to chemicals and pollution, poor diets, and sedentary lifestyles.

A study published late last year found that the average male sperm count had halved since the 1970s.

Declining fertility, combined with lifestyle changes, has caused a massive drop in the number of children being born in the US and other developed nations.

It has reached such a problem that experts fear that population scarcity could lead to economic destruction in the future.

‘[The decline will] it will eventually have a damaging impact on both social cohesion and general well-being and economic dynamism,” Dr. Phillip Levine, an economist at Wellesley College told DailyMail.com last month.

Dr. Eisenberg said that research is needed into the causes of these changes.

“The next big step is to look at other patient populations, such as the pediatric population, to see if there are similar changes,” he said.

“Just like we measure height and weight every year in the US, this is something else we could measure systematically, because it can become an early indicator of changes in human development.

The number of American women with at least one child dropped to just 52.1%, while the number of men dropped to 39.7% in 2019.

The average American woman under 45 has 1.1 children, while the average man has 0.8, reports the CDC

“In addition, if there is granular data on lifestyle factors or environmental exposures, we could try to understand why this may be happening.”

He also called for research on changes in the female reproductive system in recent years.

Other experts have noted that the high-fat diets and sedentary lifestyles of many young girls are causing them to go through puberty earlier than in previous generations.