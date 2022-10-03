Average gas prices could rise further as OPEC considers making the biggest supply cut

Already expensive gas costs could rise further as OPEC+ considers cutting production by more than 1 million barrels per day for the largest reduction since the pandemic.

In early Asian trading on Monday morning, oil prices rose more than 3 percent in a bid to support the market.

Brent oil, the global oil benchmark, fell to $87.96 a barrel last week — the fastest decline since the pandemic.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the US is currently $3.79 a gallon, the AAA reported. The price rose five days in a row last week after interest rates set by the Federal Reserve rose to 3.25 percent on fears of a global recession.

Oil prices had tumbled for four straight months since June as COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the largest energy consumer, hurt demand, while rising interest rates and a rising US dollar weighed on global financial markets.

To support prices, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+), which brings together OPEC countries and allies like Russia, is considering cutting production by more than 1 million barrels a day ahead of a meeting on Wednesday, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

US gas prices rose to $3.71 for the fifth day in a row last week, just over a week after the country’s gas prices rose to $3.68 for the first time in nearly 100 days, marking an end to a historic series of falling prices driven by stronger supply and weaker demand for fuel. Average prices are now $3.79 per gallon

A distributed photo of President Joe Biden (left) punching Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) with his fist as he arrived for a July meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

This significant production cut will infuriate the United States, which has pressured Saudi Arabia to keep pumping more to soften oil prices. The US also wants to cut revenues for Russia, as the West wants to punish Moscow for sending troops to Ukraine.

OPEC+ accelerated some production cuts in the summer ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July when he controversially punched Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) as he arrived to meet with the controversial royal.

OPEC+ made a small increase in oil pumping in August, but has since worked to undo those actions.

The OPEC+ meeting will take place on October 5 against a backdrop of falling oil prices and months of severe market volatility, which led OPEC+’s top producer, Saudi Arabia, to say the group could cut production.

If agreed, the cut will be the group’s second consecutive monthly cut, having cut production by 100,000 bpd last month.

However, OPEC+ fell short of its production targets of nearly 3 million barrels per day in July, two producer group sources said, as sanctions against some members and low investment by others hampered its ability to increase production.

“Anything less than 500,000 barrels a day would be brushed aside by the market. Therefore, we see a significant potential for a cut of as much as 1 million barrels per day,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

While fast Brent prices could rise further in the near term, concerns about a global recession are likely to limit the benefit, said FGE, a leading global oil and gas consultancy.

“If OPEC+ decides to cut production in the short term, the resulting increase in OPEC+ spare capacity is likely to put more downward pressure on long-term prices,” it said in a note Friday.

Adel Hamaizia, a visiting fellow at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Harvard University, told the Wall Street Journal that the production cut could drive inflation and further hurt oil demand.

Also on Friday, China issued its largest quota for oil exports this year and increased crude oil import quotas for independent refineries.

State and private refineries can export as much as 15 million tons of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and low-sulphur fuel oil, adding much-needed supplies to global markets to replace Russian exports that the European Union had embargoed on in February.

However, analysts and traders said some of China’s exports are likely to skip into early 2023 as refineries need time to ramp up.

On September 22, a price sign can be seen at a gas station in California. The state average, along with several others, is just under $6 and rose 26 cents to $5.76 after it listed for $5.50 on Sept. 21

On Sunday, sources said the cut could exceed 1 million bps. One of the sources who suggested austerity could also be a voluntary additional cut in production by Saudi Arabia.

OPEC+ will meet in person in Vienna for the first time since March 2020.

Analysts and OPEC watchers such as UBS and JP Morgan have suggested in recent days that a cut of around 1 million bpd was at stake and could help counter the price decline.

“$90 oil is non-negotiable for the OPEC+ leadership, so they will act to protect this price floor,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.