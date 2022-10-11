‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Delayed to May 2026
The film was originally set to premiere in 2025.
If you thought it was normal Sheet that was in trouble, think again. Disney has announced that several Marvel Studios productions have been delayed by at least a year, including: Avengers: Secret Wars, one of two new Avengers movies announced for the MCU this year. Originally slated to open on November 7, 2025, the team-up movie will now be released on May 1, 2026. Also included in the delay are a number of other highly anticipated projects, including Sheetwho is now on hold after the loss of its director, as well as Fantastic fourand Deadpool 3.
This story is evolving.