If you thought it was normal Sheet that was in trouble, think again. Disney has announced that several Marvel Studios productions have been delayed by at least a year, including: Avengers: Secret Wars, one of two new Avengers movies announced for the MCU this year. Originally slated to open on November 7, 2025, the team-up movie will now be released on May 1, 2026. Also included in the delay are a number of other highly anticipated projects, including Sheetwho is now on hold after the loss of its director, as well as Fantastic fourand Deadpool 3.





This story is evolving.