Aveley lake car accident victims identified as international university students from Kenya

Two young women who drowned when they lost control of their car and it plunged into a lake have been identified as ‘well-mannered’ university students.

Nidhi Lalji Hirani and Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani, both 20 years old, were driving to work from their home in Perth in Aveley, northeast of the city, when they pulled into the lake at around 6:40 am.

Police believe the white Toyota Corolla made a right turn off Egerton Drive at Gnangara Road and continued down the median strip into the lake.

The first person on the scene, identified only as Mr Singh, told The West Australian that he saw the vehicle begin to go under.

The two girls killed in a car accident (above) at Egerton Park Lake, in Perth, have been identified as international university students

Nidhi Lalji Hirani (above) drowned in her Australian studies for four months after her car drove into Egerton Park lake

“I stopped a couple of cars, we got a wrench and I couldn’t swim, so a gentleman grabbed the wrench and went swimming to break the glass,” he said.

Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani (above) died along with her boyfriend on Sunday in a horrific early morning car accident

“When he got there, the car was completely submerged in two or three minutes.

“The police were there within 10 minutes, but it was too late.”

Friends and family are reportedly struggling to understand the tragedy that killed the two Edith Cowan University students.

WA Police Inspector Craig Collins said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“It’s an early stage of the investigation,” he said.

“We have nothing but that we don’t believe another vehicle is involved.”