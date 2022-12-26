Avatar: The Way of Water’s world box office continued to soar through Christmas

The holiday weekend box office returns for Avatar: The Way of Water are in, and paint the picture of another massive hit for James Cameron. The mega blockbuster, which was released on Dec. 16 in the United States, made $434 million globally in its opening weekend, with $134 million of that coming from the domestic box office. With a Christmas-weekend domestic estimate of around $64 million, and adding new openings in territories around the world, The Way of Water has already grossed nearly $855.4 million worldwide.

The Way of Water‘s opening weekend was a huge improvement on the relatively slow debut of the original film, which brought in only $77 million in the United States. Despite that figure, avatar climbed to the top of the all-time box office standings thanks to 3D uploads and an impressive ability to keep audiences coming back to Pandora week after week.

Avatar: The Way of Water may manage a similar staying power to its predecessor, despite starting out with a way bigger first-weekend haul. If it can hold onto this success, and draw enough curious viewers and return customers, then its huge debut could help it grow into a similar-sized phenomenon as the original — even if cracking its predecessor’s box office record total of approximately $2.9 billion (after a few re-releases in the 13 years since it debuted) still seems a little far off to predict.

Disney predicts that the Monday after Christmas, when many potential ticket-buyers still have off, will net nearly $26 million. And with adult-oriented films like Babylon struggling at the box office, and juggernauts like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever waning in interest (the movie made around $3.5 million this weekend for a domestic total of just under $428 million), there’s not much competition facing Cameron’s movie has it swims along, bursting the bubble of skeptics who wondered if the Avatar franchise held any water.