Avatar: The Way Of Water Hits The $1 Billion Mark

The Avatar sequel The Way Of Water will cross the billion dollar mark on Tuesday night, just 13 days after its worldwide release.

Term reported Tuesday morning that the movie has already made more than $900 million over Christmas weekend.

And the movie picked up even more steam on Monday, also known as Boxing Day, when several people got off work because Christmas fell on a Sunday this year.

They made the film a success: (L-R) Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington in London December 4.

The film claimed the top spot for the second week in a row with $19.5 million grossed over the holiday weekend.

Despite a frigid winter storm in the United States knocking out power to some theaters and closing roads, the highly anticipated sci-fi epic managed to cross the $700 million mark worldwide, according to the envelope.

The sequel earned $434.5 million at the box office during its worldwide debut.

Avatar director James Cameron said the film, which tied with The Batman for the fourth-highest domestic debut of the year, needs to earn $2 billion to break even.

The original Avatar didn’t have a monster opening weekend, opening in mid-December 2009 to $77 million, though it ultimately grossed a record $749.7 million domestically and a record $2.7 billion. (which has since grown to $785.2 million domestically and $2.9 million). billion worldwide with re-releases).

Some box office analysts predicted that Avatar: The Way of Water could be only the fourth December release to cross the $200 million threshold on opening weekend.

The only three films to achieve that feat were the 2021 Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and two of the three Star Wars sequels: 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million) and Star Wars: 2017’s The Last Jedi ($220 million). ).

Avatar’s original path to box office history was an unusual one, with most top-grossing movies achieving this with massive opening weekends.

In 2009, the opening weekend box office record was held by The Dark Knight, which opened to $158.4 million in mid-July 2008, topping $533.3 million domestically and just over $1 million. billion worldwide.

Avatar’s success was due in large part to consistent viewings at a level rarely seen at the box office, allowing it to hold the top spot for eight straight weeks.

Huge budget: Avatar director James Cameron said the movie needs to make $2 billion to break even; seen with his wife Suzy Amis on December 6 in London

(From left) Alan Bergman, President of Disney Studios Content, Brendan Cowell, Jamie Flatters, Jack Champion, Jon Landau, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Zoe Saldana, Bailey Bass , Sam Worthington, Joel David Moore and Steve Asbell on December 6

While most movies drop 50% or more in their second weekend and beyond, Avatar fell just 1.8% in its second weekend and 9.4% in its third weekend, and never dropped more than 50% through weekend 16 of its 34 weeks.

Avatar: The Way of Water brings fans back to the magical world of Pandora, where ex-Marine Jake Sully has made a new life and a new family with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

Stephen Lang returns as Miles Quaritch with new cast members including Kate Winslet, Giovani Ribisi, Jemaine Clement and more.