Avatar Studios’ first animated movie will feature very familiar faces

The first animated film from Avatar Studios, the team that Nickelodeon set up to work on movies and shows in the Last Airbender universe, will feature Avatar Aang and his friends, according to an announcement made at San Diego Comic-Con (through Gizmodo). While there’s no word yet on the casting or a synopsis of the story, some fans have expressed excitement at the opportunity to see team avatar – consisting of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Zuko, Suki and of course Appa – in something new.

According to polygonthe show will focus on Team Avatar as young adults, giving us an inside look at some of the events that take place between The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. There are of course a honestly part of people who hoped to see something focused on new charactersLike it the one from the novels. (Given the teasing in the announcement video, that’s understandable.)

If you’re in that camp, don’t give up hope just yet. This is only the first of three animated films which the studio is working on, so there’s potentially plenty of room for other characters to make an on-screen debut.

Outside of Avatar Studios, Netflix is ​​working on a live-action adaptation of the original show that will come out at some point, although I can’t say I’m too excited about that given a) the history of Netflix’s live-action adaptations. , b) the history of live-action Avatar customizations and c) the fact that the show’s original creators abandoned that project.