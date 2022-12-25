‘Avatar’ Sequel Sails To 2nd Week Atop The Box Office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend and grossed a strong $58 million in North America, suggesting it can continue to float into the new year and the huge expectations that met the release.

James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has grossed $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same period for 2009’s first “Avatar,” which became the highest-grossing film would be all time. .

While Cameron’s movies like the original “Avatar” and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and wind down quickly, making guessing where the movie will end up difficult. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first wasn’t hasty, given the way blockbusters open.

“This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.

Globally, “The Way of Water” is already the third highest-grossing film released in 2022, grossing $855 million – behind only “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion” – and is a lock to to exceed $1 billion.

It’s also clear sailing for the movie looking ahead, with more vacation time coming up and no comparable competition until February, when Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is released.

However, storms in the US can keep people at home.

“The biggest enemy Avatar faces right now is the weather,” Dergarabedian said.

Universal’s animated Shrek spin-off, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” starring the voices of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, finished a distant second with $11.35 million in its opening weekend.

Sony’s biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” finished third with $5.3 million.

The biggest disappointment of the weekend was “Babylon,” the epic of early Hollywood from “La La Land” director Damian Chazelle starring Brad Pitt and Margo Robbie. Upon a nationwide release, it only grossed $3.5 million and finished fourth.

The tepid $6.5 million opening weekend in October of director David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” another film set in a similar time period that combined prestige, scope, star power, and a celebrated author, worried the industry that the audience that just wasn’t. flock to theaters for such films.

The concerns turned out to be justified, because ‘Babylon’ barely reached more than half of the opening of ‘Amsterdam’.

The next few weeks in theaters, streaming shows, and any nominations it may get could help “Babylon” rise above bombshell status.

“I would say Babylon is a film that is not about opening weekend,” Dergarabedian said. “We’ll have to see what it does in the next few weeks and then into the new year, especially if it gets more price-inhibited.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore, with Wednesday through Sunday in parentheses. Final domestic figures will be released on Monday.

1. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” $56 million.

2. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” 11.35 million.

3. “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”, $5.3 million.

4. “Babylon”, $3.5 million.

5. “Violent Night”, $3.14 million.

6. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” $3 million.

7. “The Whale”, $924,000.

8. “The Menu,” $617,000.

9. “The Fabelmans,” $550,000.

10. “Strange World,” $410,000.

