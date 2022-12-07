‘Avatar 2’ surprises the press with enthusiastic first reactions

Initial reviews of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of The Water’ are out now, and critics are already singing songs of praise for the highly anticipated sequel.

The response, which was mostly enthusiastic, emerged online shortly after the world premiere of the much-anticipated blockbuster in London on Tuesday, and also from various press screenings in the United States.

Recently confirmed to be over three hours long, the film, one of the most expensive of all time, needs to make $2 billion just to break even at the box office.

Initial reviews of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel are out now, and the response, for the most part, is glowing praise.

The envelope – ‘Cameron is in top form, especially in the final act’

Despite only opening last Tuesday, The Wrap’s Drew Taylor said he’s already seen the three-plus-hour film twice.

The reviewer went on to state that after consecutive viewings, he was “overwhelmed by both its technical mastery and its unexpectedly intimate emotional scope.”

He went on to comment on the film’s deeper themes compared to its predecessor, writing that while “the world expands…the characters are most important.”

He added of the film’s director, a notorious perfectionist: ‘Cameron is in top form, especially in the final act. It’s good to have him back.

Digital Spy – ‘Unsurprisingly, a visual masterpiece’

Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy called the film a visual “masterpiece”, while noting some of the alleged flaws of the yet-to-be-released film.

He wrote, “Unsurprisingly, The Way of Water is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking views.”

“It suffers from a weak story and too many characters to juggle, but James Cameron pulls off an extraordinary final act packed with emotion and fast-paced action.”

The Atlantic – ‘Absolutely owns’

David Sims of The Atlantic offered a much more generous analysis, writing that the film left him on the edge of his seat.

“AVATAR: THE WATERWAY absolutely has bones,” Sims wrote. ‘I was pounding my seat, howling, yelling for the Na’vi to wipe out every last one of those damn sky people.

He added that despite a slow start, the film boasts an “incredibly immersive second act with a ton of world-building and cool creatures to exhilarate you”, which is capped off by “an hour of emotionally biting, crystal-clear action.” “.

He stated that the sequel is sure to send viewers “home full and happy” upon its release on December 16.

Entertainment Weekly – ‘A technological marvel’

Entertainment Weekly’s Yolanda Machado, like many of her peers, praised the visual prowess of Cameron’s latest production, but added that it “reminded her of a couple of other movies,” writing how the director and his team concocted old themes. for a modern audience. .

“James Cameron is a master of technology,” he wrote, “and his direction is more precise here.”

He continued: “The film as a whole, while a technological marvel with a stunning world, is just… Dances with Wolves and Free Willy for Gen Z! Pee First.

Empire Magazine – ‘I like it, I didn’t love it’

Amon Warmann of Empire magazine had a more mixed opinion of the film, writing that it was “hit and miss”, but also conceding that it had surpassed its predecessor, released in 2009.

“I liked it, I didn’t love it,” Warmann wrote. “The good news is that the 3D is good again (yeah!) and the action is pretty incredible (especially in the final act).”

He added, “But a lot of the stories feel like you have to stop and start, and the high frame rate was hit or miss for me.”

“However, this movie is nice to watch,” he continued. “Overall, I liked The Way Of The Water better than Avatar 2009, if only because it has less in-your-face white Salvadoranism than the original.”

People: “A little long, but worth it for the great pictures”

People magazine’s Kara Warner prefaced her review by denying that she was “Avatar stan” and that she “had high hopes” for the film.

She wrote: “And for me it totally delivers.”

First writing that while the film was “a bit long”, the reviewer commented that the wait was worth it, citing “the beautiful visuals” and “wonderful” new characters.

“A total thrill,” Warner wrote.

Fandango – ‘If you think you’ve seen Avatar, think again’

Nikki Novak, a writer for the movie site Fandango, tweeted: ‘If you think you’ve seen #Avatar, think again.

‘The only thing that repeats itself from the OG is that ‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’ astonishment. Better than the first? Easily.

“The 3D water world and creatures are so surreal it’s downright moving. There’s a great homage to the Titanic.”

ComicBook.com – ‘an endless visual spectacle’

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com wrote: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle.

“It’s a better and more complex story than the first, with strong emotions, but the characters could use a bit more growth.”

“It’s definitely long,” he admitted, adding that the film nonetheless boasted “incredible visuals and techniques.”

firstshowing.net – ‘How to remember you can dream’

Movie review site firstshowing.net also offered a glowing first review of the upcoming sequel, likening its viewing experience to “remembering you can dream.”

‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ wrote critic Alex B. ‘To breathe, to cry. Believe in hope again.

He added: ‘What was once lost is found again. #InCameronWeTrust.’

UPROXX – ‘”most visually impressive part of the movie?”…”all honestly”‘

‘Someone texted me, “what’s the most visually stunning part of the movie?” And I replied: “The whole thing honestly.”

Rotten Tomatoes – ‘Bigger, Better, and More Emotional’

Rotten Tomatoes reviewer Erik Davis, who also writes for Fandango, wrote: “Happy to say ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is phenomenal.”

“Bigger, better and more emotional than ‘Avatar,’ the film is visually stunning, visceral and incredibly compelling.

“The history, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty: this is cinema and storytelling at its best.”

MTV News – ‘Cameron Shows Again… How It’s Done’

MTV News contributor and podcaster Josh Horowitz, meanwhile, raved: ‘James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done.

I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water is the way to make an epic blockbuster. Emotional, visceral and as big as the movies.

Collider.com – ‘LOTS of film’

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called it “pretty amazing”, but commented that praise should be reserved for Cameron for his world-building, as well as actor Britain Dalton:

“I had faith that James Cameron would raise the bar with effects, but these images are mind blowing. One stunning frame after another. But what I learned the most is how technical feats always feel in the service of character and world building.

“Story-wise, it’s a LOT of film and I’m looking forward to seeing it a second time to go over some details, but in the first, it’s a powerful and effective exploration of community and family dynamics. The returning cast is great, but the newcomers are the standouts, particularly Britain Dalton as Lo’ak.’

The Guardian – ‘A goofy, motion-soaked, motion-smoothed epic’

Meanwhile, the reaction in the UK has been slightly more critical.

The Guardian’s chief film critic Peter Bradshaw wrote, “Avatar: The Way Of Water is a motion-soaked, motion-smoothed epic of silly solemnity without a single interesting visual image.”

The i newspaper – ‘A film to be more admired than loved’

Christina Newland, Senior Reviewer for i newspaper, was also unimpressed, writing: “Avatar: The Way of Water is a film to be admired rather than loved: remarkable spectacle, some throwbacks to Titanic scenes, some really lovely visual flourishes. “.

“But it’s also endless, laboriously overlong, and more impressive than truly absorbing.”